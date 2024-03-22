Gov. Cox vetoes 7 bills at conclusion of 2024 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — “And just like that, the 2024 General Legislative Session has officially come to an end,” Governor Cox posted to social media Thursday.

The bill signing period concluded with the signing of 555 pieces of legislation and seven issued vetoes.

Gov. Cox said there were a few reasons for his vetoes, but that the main reason is because he believes law makers are passing too many bills each year.

According to Gov. Cox, each bill he vetoed asks state agencies to do something they already do or would be willing to do.

“We also have bills that could have easily been implemented with just a phone call. It doesn’t need to be a bill,” he said.

For example, H.B. 239 would require the Division of Technology Services to create a yearly cybersecurity training course that all state executive branch employees would have to take.

In response to the veto, the bill’s sponsor Rep. Carl Albrecht told ABC4 News “it’s not a big deal.”

“It’s not a big deal, if it can be worked out by the executive branch and the DTS division. The results will be the same,” he said.

There is also H.B. 152, which would require the Division of Professional Licensing to provide one or more sample contracts for use in both new residential construction and residential remodels.

In response to the veto, the bill’s sponsor Rep. Nelson Abbott told ABC4 News that “at no time has the Cox administration or DOPL offered to do this contract without a bill.”

“To be sure, if the Cox administration or DOPL had been willing to move forward without legislation, the contract could have easily been finished by now and available to the public,” he said.

Gov. Cox said there is another type of bill he is vetoing.

“There are just several bills that maybe started out as something substantive but then they didn’t have the support, so they removed the substantive pieces, and we end up with something that doesn’t do anything,” he said.

For example, S.B. 190 would require the Political Subdivisions Interim Committee to study issues relating to a university’s development of university-owned property.

“I’m committed to working with the governor’s office and stakeholders to find a solution that enables universities to offset the escalating costs associated with NCAA requirements while still sustaining essential university needs, such as capital facility projects, operational expenses, and maintenance,” the bill’s sponsor Sen. Chris Wilson told ABC4 News in response.

In response to all vetoes, House Speaker Rep. Mike Shultz said he respects the policy making process and appreciates Gov. Cox’s collaboration and commitment to tackling “some of the most important and pressing issues facing our state.”

“We will work with our members and the senate to determine if any vetoed bills warrant a veto override session,” he said.

There were two other bills that Gov. Cox decided he will not sign, but is not going to veto them because of the widespread support of the legislature.

