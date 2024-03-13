Gov. Brian Kemp signs bill to revive prosecutor oversight panel into law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed into law a bill that permits a state commission to investigate, discipline and possibly remove local prosecutors.

Heavily supported by Republicans, the new law lessens restrictions on the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, paving the way for state politicians to potentially remove progressive district attorneys they see as too light on crime.

“This legislation will help us ensure rogue or incompetent prosecutors are held accountable if they refuse to uphold the law,” Kemp said. “As we know all too well, crime has been on the rise across the country, and this is especially prevalent in cities where prosecutors are giving criminals a free pass or failing to put them behind bars due to lack of professional conduct.

"When out of touch prosecutors put politics over public safety, the community suffers, and people and property are put at risk."

The commission was initially created in legislation approved last year, but the law could not be implemented after the Georgia Supreme Court refused in November to approve rules for the commission's conduct as required by that law. Senate Bill 332 removes that requirement.

Democrats say the bill targets Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating election interference allegedly perpetrated by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The law could also impact residents in Athens, where Western Circuit DA Deborah Gonzalez has faced numerous criticisms over decisions she has made as a prosecutor.

In Augusta, DA Jared Williams last year joined three other district attorneys in a lawsuit to block implementation of the first law. They dropped the suit following the court's decision, noted the Associated Press, who reported that another suit targeting the new law is likely forthcoming.

Although the bill gained traction amid the investigation into Willis, House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) emphasized that the legislation was not about any one person. He said it is aimed at ensuring prosecutors across the state can be held accountable.

“None of us are above reproach when it comes to looking at how we do our jobs,” Burns said. “We do that as public servants in the House, and certainly the voters do that for us. And I'm sure [Willis is] going to be hearing that same scrutiny. But in the House, no focus has been specifically on Fani Willis.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Kemp signs bill giving greater power to new prosecutor oversight panel