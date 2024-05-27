Gov. Beshear issues State of Emergency for Kentucky due to severe weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — After severe storms ripped through Kentucky Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear took to social media to announce a State of Emergency.

“Severe weather continues to move through the commonwealth with multiple reports of wind damage and tornadoes. I have issued a State of Emergency to ensure the communities impacted have the resources they need to respond,” Beshear wrote on Facebook at 11:07 p.m. on Sunday, May 26. “We will provide more information once it is available. Stay safe, everyone. We will get through this together, like we always do.”

This news comes after Beshear posted a video Sunday afternoon saying there had been lots of reports of damage from the weather, as well as one storm-related death, in Kentucky so far.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a man was hit by a tree and later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Louisville, I’m sad to report we’ve had one fatality following the severe weather that just moved through the area and some structural damage reported. Please join me in holding this family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time — may their memory be a blessing,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg wrote on social media platform X.

Greenberg also reminded people that more severe weather is expected through the night and urged everyone to stay alert and safe.

Meanwhile, a Tornado Watch has been issued for multiple Southern Kentucky counties through 1 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

