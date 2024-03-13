Gov. Abbott: SBA assistance approved for counties impacted by Texas Panhandle wildfires

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved his request for disaster declarations in communities affected by wildfires in the Texas Panhandle. Area counties included in the declarations are Armstrong, Carson, Donley, Gray, Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, and Wheeler.

Abbott had made his request for SBA assistance on March 11. Local, state, and federal officials conducted an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities, which verified that Carson, Hemphill, and Hutchinson counties meet the federally-required thresholds for SBA assistance. Officials also reviewed disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) surveys.

“These disaster declarations will help Texans in communities affected by the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce wildfires receive critical financial assistance they need as they continue to recover and rebuild,” Abbott said in a news release. “Low-interest loans will be made available by the SBA to qualifying Texans who need assistance to rebuild their homes and businesses from these wildfires. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for their work with our federal partners to ensure impacted communities have the resources and assistance they need to move forward.”

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about state efforts to fight the Smokehouse Creek Fire and getting assistance to those that need it Friday, March 1 at a briefing with state emergency officials in Borger.

According to the release, SBA has granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected communities following the Smokehouse Creek Fire and the Windy Deuce Fire. Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

In addition, SBA representatives will open two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to explain the application process, assist with completing applications, and address questions about the disaster loan programs. Starting Thursday, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at the Hemphill County Courthouse at 400 Main St. in Canadian, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Cattle are seen around piles of hay Tuesday, March 5. Much of the Texas Panhandle terrain has burned, leaving hay in short supply, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference in Canadian on Tuesday.

Also starting Thursday, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at The Dome Civic Center & Convention Center at 1113 Bulldog Blvd. in Borger. That site will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Additionally, with elevated-to-extremely-critical fire weather conditions expected across the region Wednesday, state emergency response resources are prepared to respond and support local officials, and Texans are urged to implement wildfire prevention measures including avoiding any activity that causes sparks, preparing a family emergency plan, and monitoring local weather reports. Wildfire prevention resources are available online at TexasReady.gov.

The governor issued a disaster declaration Feb. 27 for 60 Texas counties in response to the widespread wildfire activity, and additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Abbott's request for SBA aid approved for Texas wildfire recovery