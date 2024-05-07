Gottheimer wants $60M fund to help fight senior scams. How to protect against online fraud

Senior scams, whether they use social media, phone or email, are becoming more common, causing older victims to lose billions of dollars each year.

A new bill in Congress championed by U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer aims to provide states with $60 million in funding to tackle the problem by investing in enforcement and education.

Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat representing North Jersey's Fifth Congressional District, announced the introduction of the bipartisan legislation, the Empowering States to Protect Seniors Against Bad Actors Act on Monday at the Fair Lawn Senior Center. The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Congressman Zach Nunn of Iowa and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton and Fair Lawn Mayor Gail Rottenstrich speak about senior scams in front of the Fair Lawn Senior Center on May 6.

If passed, the act would create a grant program at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to invest in states’ scam response efforts, said Gottheimer. The program would provide $10 million a year for six years, his office said.

States could use the money to employ more enforcement officers, buy technology to identify scams and create educational resources to educate the public.

“States are doing everything they can do crack down on fraudsters, but they need more tools,” said Gottheimer, who was joined at the news conference by county and local officials.

These common scams target seniors

One common scam involves fraudsters who pretend they have a warrant for the arrest of a senior or their family member, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said at the senior center.

“We tell the seniors – along with anybody else – if anybody from the Sheriff's Office comes to your house looking for cash to settle a warrant, it doesn’t exist,” said Cureton. “We don’t do that and law enforcement overall does not do that.”

In other cases, scammers have shown up at houses dressed in fake Amazon delivery outfits and tried to force their way in when the homeowner opens the door thinking they need to sign for a package, the sheriff said.

Fair Lawn Mayor Gail Rottenstrich said during the event that her own mother had been the victim of a senior scam. The mayor said her mom sent money to someone pretending to be her grandson who tricked her into thinking he was in jail.

“We need to do everything we can do to protect our loving grandparents from scams like this,” said Rottenstrich.

At more than 200,000 seniors, Bergen County has the largest population of those over 60 in the state, the congressman said. According to the 2023 Elder Fraud Report by the FBI, more than $3.4 billion was stolen last year from seniors due to scams. More than 2,000 seniors in New Jersey reported scams to the FBI last year, a number that doesn’t include reports to local enforcement, Gottheimer said.

Gottheimer wants social media companies to do more

Gottheimer said social media companies can also do more. He said he plans to write this week to the CEOs of Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, asking them to add warning labels on fraudulent content, to flag and limit users identified as potential scammers, make it easier to report fraud and provide information to seniors on how to report problems.

The Federal Trade Commission estimates that one-fourth of all scams originate on social media, said Gottheimer.

“These platforms must do a better job at spotting and stopping senior scammers,” he said.

Gottheimer also plans to introduce a resolution along with Republican Congressman Bryan Steil of Wisconsin to designate May 9 as National Scam Survivor Day.

“This legislation makes it clear that we’re on the same team fighting against senior scammers and all here to work together,” said Gottheimer.

How to protect yourself from online scams

New Jersey authorities have offered these tips to help guard yourself against scammers:

Change the privacy settings on your social media accounts to be less public.

If you receive a suspicious email or text message, don’t click on or download attachments.

Never hold an ID or passport up to a web camera, even when asked.

If someone is asking for payments in wire transfers, gift cards or cryptocurrency, it is probably a scam.

New Jersey does not have cash bail, so if someone claims to need money for bail, it is probably a scam.

