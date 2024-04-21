Gotta go? These I-5 rest areas in Thurston County will close in May, WSDOT says
Travelers planning to use the Maytown or Scatter Creek rest areas on Interstate 5 in Thurston County will need to make other arrangements, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Crews will close the restrooms and grounds to complete a number of projects in advance of the busy summer travel season, according to the state.
Here are the closure dates:
▪ The southbound Maytown rest area will close from midnight Tuesday, May 7, until noon Thursday, May 9.
▪ The northbound Scatter Creek rest area will close the following week from midnight Tuesday, May 14, until noon Thursday, May 16.