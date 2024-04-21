Gotta go? These I-5 rest areas in Thurston County will close in May, WSDOT says

Rolf Boone
·1 min read

Travelers planning to use the Maytown or Scatter Creek rest areas on Interstate 5 in Thurston County will need to make other arrangements, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will close the restrooms and grounds to complete a number of projects in advance of the busy summer travel season, according to the state.

Here are the closure dates:

The southbound Maytown rest area will close from midnight Tuesday, May 7, until noon Thursday, May 9.

The northbound Scatter Creek rest area will close the following week from midnight Tuesday, May 14, until noon Thursday, May 16.