Got yardwork projects? Call 811 before you dig to get underground lines marked, avoid fine

Summertime in Florida means getting outside, gardening, working in the yard, and doing home improvements (while avoiding heat waves and thunderstorms, of course).

But before you grab a shovel to put in a new mailbox, add a fence or plant a shrub, you must call 811 or contact Sunshine 811. It's the law, and it means you won't accidentally hit something important and cause costly damages, loss of electrical or internet service to yourself or your neighbors, and even serious injuries.

What is 811?

Florida's Underground Facility Damage Prevention and Safety Act requires anyone digging or disturbing the ground to contact 811 over the phone or online two full business days before they move their first shovelful so workers can come out and mark off any underground gas, electrical or communications lines in the area first. That service is free.

"Summer is a very active time for Florida residents to get through their outdoor project to-do list,” said Wendy Schaefer, education and awareness manager for Sunshine 811, the Florida agency set up to handle 811 management. “They’re investing in projects to upgrade and personalize their homes so it’s important to remember safety is first, and that’s where Sunshine 811 comes in.”

A utility line is damaged every 23 minutes in Florida, a release from Sunshine 811 said. One good chunk of your shovel could knock out the internet for your block, or worse. Accidental breaks in sewage lines have sent millions of gallons of waste into neighborhoods and waterways, such as a recent horrific spill in Lake Worth Beach.

I'm not a professional excavator, and I'm not putting in a pool or anything big. Do I still have to call?

Florida law requires anyone about to dig to first contact Sunshine 811 to make sure they're not going to hit underground utility lines.

Florida law requires anyone breaking ground below a certain point to call 811 first whether you're operating a backhoe or a garden spade.

What happens when I call 811?

Sunshine 811 contacts its member utility companies to come to your location and mark their underground facilities with flags and paint if they're where you plan to dig. You must notify them two business days before you plan to start digging, which does not include weekends or holidays.

You'll get a ticket number and a list of the utility companies that will be notified. Check back to make sure everyone involved has signed off and then dig away.

In Florida, you may not dig within 24 inches of the marked edges.

How deep can I dig without calling 811?

If you're on your own single-family residential property, Florida law allows you to dig down 10 inches without having to get lines marked first, provided you're careful not to encroach on anyone's right-of-way, easement or permitted use. Otherwise, call.

Excavation and demolition also is permitted for normal agricultural or railroad activities. But that's for professionals who have already cleared their land for digging. if you're putting in a new garden in your backyard, you still have to call first.

Professionals who are surveying, doing maintenance or repairing utilities may dig down 18 inches and the law doesn't apply to emergency excavations.

Do I have to get my yard marked up just to put in a post or a garden?

Even homeowners must call 811 before digging on their own property.

Yes. "Facilities can be buried just a few inches below the ground," according to the Sunshine 811 FAQ page, "and are often located in areas where you might install a mailbox or fence."

If you know where you'll be digging on your personal property, you can use white flags or spray paint to mark it off before you call 811. Then, when the companies come out, they can mark just around the area where you plan to work.

I hired a contractor or landscaper to do some work in my yard. Do I need to call 811?

Landscapers and contractors must contact 811 before digging holes on your property.

Any professionals working in your yard are responsible for contacting 811 to get the area marked off before they begin.

It's hurricane season. Should I call 811 before dealing with storm debris?

If you need to dig during a storm cleanup, call first. If there are utility lines tangled in tree branches or roots, contact 811 or the utility company to come deal with that part first.

You must also contact 811 before grinding or removing stumps of fallen trees, or replacing a fallen fence or mailbox.

What do I do if I'm digging and I hit an underground line?

Stop digging immediately. If you can tell which utility is responsible for the line, contact them.

If natural gas or other hazardous materials are coming out, call 911 and evacuate the area.

What colors are underground pipes marked with?

Underground facilities are marked with APWA color codes:

Red: Electric, power, lighting

Orange: Commuication

Yellow: Gas, oil, steam, petrol

Green: Sewer, drain lines

Blue: Potable water

Purple: Reclaimed water, irrigation, slurry

Pink: Temporary survey markings

White: Proposed excavation

What are the penalties for not calling 811?

Failure to call before digging, failure to stop digging because the marks are no longer visible, failure to stop digging if you hit an underground facility and similar lapses are noncriminal violations subject to a $500 fine plus court costs.

If the infraction involves underground facilities transporting hazardous materials, the fine can go up to $2,500.

If the infraction involves underground transmission or distribution pipelines that transport refined petroleum products or hazardous/highly volatile liquid (HPSI pipelines) , the fine can go up to $50,000.

Removing temporary stakes or paint or permanent markers that mark the approximate location of underground facilities is a second-degree misdemeanor.

How do I dig safely?

Calling 811 before you dig helps you do so safely.

Sunshine 811 offers these tips for homeowners:

Contact 811 at least two business days before your project start Follow the essential six steps to safe digging: (1) Plan your project. (2) Contact 811. (3) Wait until utility lines are marked. (4) Confirm responses from utilities. (5) Respect the marks – don’t remove them. (6) Dig with care. Ensure you have the right tools for the right project. Installing a pool? After a soil test, underground internet, electricity and gas lines need to be marked. If you’re removing bamboo and plan to dig up roots or use a stump grinder, make sure you contact 811 first. Those roots may have grown into the utility lines. Know the difference between public and private lines. Private lines on your property are not marked by utility companies and are your responsibility. Learn what and where they are, such as water, sewer, irrigation, electrical lines to sheds, lighting and pool pumps, and gas lines to grills. Use extra caution when installing a new fence or mailbox and landscaping, as they are the biggest contributors to underground utility damage. Roots can be entangled with lines, and lines can also be very shallow. Contact your utility immediately if you contact or damage a utility line.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: What is 811? Florida law requires homeowners to call before digging