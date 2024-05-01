Who’s got your vote for Canyon County commissioner? See the candidates and what they say

Canyon County Republican voters will have six candidates to choose from for three contested county races in four county races in Idaho’s primary election on May 21. Democrats will have one candidate.

Three Republicans are running for county commissioner in each of Districts 1 and 3, and two are running for prosecuting attorney.

The races for sheriff and clerk are uncontested, with just the incumbents running for reelection. There is a lone Democratic candidate seeking county office: Kyle Thompson, who is running for county commissioner in District 3. While the commission candidates must live in their districts, all elections are countywide.

For this Voter Guide, the Idaho Statesman sent surveys to the candidates for their thoughts on the most pressing issues facing Canyon County. The candidates’ responses are copied below, unedited except when answers exceeded the 100-word limit and were trimmed from the end.

Please note the slider at the bottom of each presentation, which will allow you to scroll among all candidates.

County Commissioners

District 1: Leslie Van Beek is seeking a third term. She is running to maintain the status quo since the 2022 election, when Commissioners Brad Holton and Zach Brooks were elected.

“I am running for reelection to continue the good work that began with the on-boarding of Commissioner Holton and Commissioner Brooks in January 2023,” Van Beek said in her Voter Guide answers.

The other two candidates — Pamela Blacker Wagoner, a substitute teacher from Caldwell; and Theresa Denham, a Middleton business consultant and real estate agent — hope to shake things up.

Wagoner slammed the commissioners for giving themselves raises while county residents struggled under the weight of increasing property taxes. “We need leadership that will remember they work for the citizens, not the other way around,” she said.

Denham also criticized the salary increases but focused most on protecting the county’s rural lifestyle and reducing county spending. Budget increases totaling “84% . . . since 2021 is too much increase,” Denham said.

The District 1 commissioner will be elected to a two-year term.

District 3: Zach Brooks, the incumbent District 3 commissioner, faces Nampa sandwich and pizza shop owner Richard Williams.

Brooks shared Van Beek’s platform of continuing the “good work” and “success that this unified board has achieved.”

Williams criticized the existing board, calling for greater transparency and public input in the budgeting process and a more thoughtful approach to spending property tax dollars.

The District 3 commissioner will be elected to a four-year term.

Prosecuting Attorney

Incumbent Bryan Taylor is not seeking reelection. Running to succeed him are Adams County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Boyd, of Nampa, and former state legislator and attorney Greg Chaney, of Caldwell.

Boyd began his career as a Canyon County prosecutor under Taylor for five years before going north to Adams County, home to Council, New Meadows and the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway. He said his experience has prepared him to lead the prosecutor’s office in Idaho’s second-largest county.

His platform is being tough on crime and defense attorneys and ensuring the prosecutor’s office works as a team.

Chaney touted his experience building his private law office and his four terms in the Idaho House, including three years as chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He wants to be tough on crime, including fentanyl trafficking, and to help the county “avoid expensive civil suits.”

The county prosecutor is elected to a four-year term.

Visit IdahoStatesman.com/Election to learn more about this race and other local elections.