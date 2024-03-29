Got a sweet tooth? Dairy Queen Summer Blizzard Menu is back

Dairy Queen is starting the season off sweet.

The American Dairy Queen Corporation announced the ice cream and treats company will give fans a peek behind its doors with the return of two iconic flavors added to Blizzard menu – and the return of over 170 flavors.

This year Dairy Queen's famous Summer Blizzard Menu features three new and three returning flavors.

"For decades, we’ve kept our more than 170 delicious Blizzard Treat flavors sealed in the DQ FREEZER for safekeeping. Thanks to our fans, we are opening the doors for the very first time to bring back the Blizzard Treats they never forgot for a limited time,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen.

The Summer Blizzard Menu is a combination on new and returning flavors that includes these new flavors: Peanut Butter Cookie Dough, Picnic Peach Cobbler, and Ultimate Cookie. They will join returning flavors Frosted Animal Cookie, Brownie Batter and Cotton Candy as new treats on the menu

The menu is available for a limited at at participating locations starting April 1. Dairy Queen fans can get a Buy-One-Get-One of any size Blizzard® Treat and get one of equal or lesser value through the Dairy Queen mobile app from April 1 through April 14.

Dairy Queen locations at the Jersey Shore

827 12th Ave in Belmar

493 US Hwy 9 in Bayville

701 Park Ave in Freehold

673 Newman Springs Rd in Lincroft

1013 Route 70 Unit 6A in Manchester

97 Atlantic Ave in Manasquan

2506 Bridge Ave in Point Pleasant

449 State Route 35 in Red Bank

931 Fischer Blvd in Toms River

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Dairy Queen releases the Summer Blizzard Menu 2024