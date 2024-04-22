‘I got shot 10 times:’ Best friend to victim killed in shooting speaks out

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — The best friend of a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot inside his Glendale apartment is speaking out for the first time.

Diego Torres was there, trying to protect his friend as those shots were fired.

“I want justice for my friend, he didn’t deserve to go like this,” said Torres.

‘I just want justice’: Family speaks out after son killed in Glendale shooting

He spent two weeks at Denver Health after being shot 10 times in the early morning hours of April 5.

He was released on his birthday — April 16 — but he is still left with questions about why someone would do this.

“It has been a process, to be honest, to be waking up every day next to your friend and then he’s not here no more,” said Torres.

It’s hard for him to accept the fact his best friend since high school and roommate Gianni Fernandez is gone.

“It just feels strange it doesn’t feel right,” he said.

Police say on April 5 around 2:30 in the morning 21-year-old Sarah Sandoval, a woman Gianni met on Instagram two months earlier, was invited to his Urban Phenix apartment.

“I didn’t know who she was,” said Torres. “Honestly it was like crazy because my friend doesn’t usually have girls over or anything.”

Jury finds man guilty in shooting death of ex-wife

Shortly after, Sandoval was seen opening the security gate letting two masked men inside.

“I started hearing wrestling in the room and that’s when I went in and got shot first. Then she shot Gianni in the chest, and he didn’t make it,” said Torres.

Trying to protect his friend, Torres covered Gianni with his body.

“I got shot 10 times. Just know he’d do the same for me,” said Torres. “That was my friend. That’s my brother. I would protect him like he would protect me.”

Those shots hit Torres in the leg and back before he called 911 for help.

“When I was waiting for the cops I thought I wasn’t going to make it. I was surprised that I was even talking to them or anything you know,” Torres said.

He wishes things were different that morning.

“What was the reasoning? Why would you want to come hurt us? What was the motive that’s all I want to know,” he said.

Torres wants people to be mindful of who they talk to on the internet and has this message to share:

“Don’t just trust anybody. There are some evil crooked people out in the world and stuff like this happens you know,” he said.

Columbine High School students give back in honor of the lives lost 25 years ago

Police say Caleb Choice, one of the suspects, turned himself in and is currently in custody at the Arapahoe County Jail. Sandoval was arrested in Texas.

Glendale Police say they’re still looking for one more suspect and released this picture of him:

Police describe the suspect as approximately 18 to 30 years old, Black, taller with a medium build wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and a possible tribal tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department Crime Tip Line at 303-639-4328 or email Officer John Quintana at JQUINTANA@glendale.co.us.

As for Torres, he is using a walker to get around and hopes to be walking again in the next eight months, a long road to recovery. His family and friends have created a Gofundme to help with medical costs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.