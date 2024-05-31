Got popped for speeding in Wisconsin? Here's how you can fight the ticket

Ok, you were driving a bit fast. Were really going that fast?

Regardless, you got a speeding ticket and you want to fight it.

Can you? Or should you?

City records show Milwaukee police handed out 91 tickets for speeding during the Memorial Day weekend, compared with 85 for last year's long weekend.

The law in Wisconsin allows anyone to contest a speeding ticket, but lawyers will tell you it's best to bring in hired help if you're planning on fighting yours.

But if you decide to plead your case before a judge on your own, here's a few things to remember:

Enter a “not guilty” plea with the court by mail or in person before the arraignment date on your ticket.

You won't need to appear in court if you hire an attorney, unless you are subpoenaed for trial. If you choose to represent yourself, be prepared to attend all hearings in person. When you represent yourself, you're expected to comply with the court's rules of decorum and procedure.

The fine on the ticket is the payoff amount. If you fight the ticket in court, you could be subjected to additional fees. Those fees can vary depending on the county in which the case is heard.

A speeding ticket in Wisconsin can run anywhere from $200 to more than $800, depending on the severity of the violation and how fast you were going.

All traffic tickets in Wisconsin require a court appearance, though many people attempt to pay the fine to avoid going before a judge altogether.

Once you're in court, you have three options: You can plead guilty, no contest, or not guilty. Guilty and no contest pleas are both seen as convictions by the state.

Convictions show up as points on a driver's record or even a license suspension.

Insurance companies can also raise premiums because drivers who speed are considered a higher risk to insure. The average annual rate for full coverage in Wisconsin is $1,292, but the cost can rise to $1,509 after a ticket, according to Bankrate, a consumer financial services company.

In all, 3,877 traffic citations have been issued in the city so far in 2024, compared with 12,298 during all of last year, city traffic records show. Half of the tickets — 1,955 of them — were for speeding.

Do I need to be a lawyer to fight a ticket?

No. But it's smart to hire one just in case, because lawyers are more familiar with court procedures. Plus, you needn't appear at any court hearings if you hire an attorney to represent you. If you choose to represent yourself, you have to appear in-person at all hearings.

If I plead guilty to speeding, what are the implications?

It means you're waiving your right to contest the citation in court, and that you must pay your fines by the due date. If you don't you could be charged more. Pleading guilty and paying the fine also could impact your car insurance rates.

What if I have a commercial driver's license? Will speeding in my personal car affect it?

CDL motorists should contact an attorney before paying the ticket. CDL drivers are subject to special rules concerning traffic citations.

