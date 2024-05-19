Got To Be NC Festival educates kids about agriculture

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend’s Got To Be NC Festival at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds is giving farmers and agricultural leaders a chance to get kids interested in agriculture.

There were several attractions, including a mobile dairy classroom, a hatchery and an opportunity to see pigs give birth.

The USDA said the number of farms went down 7 percent from 2017 to 2022 and the agricultural workforce has been shrinking for years, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting a 2 percent decline through 2032.

That’s why Beth Pugh Farrell with the North Carolina Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services believes it’s important to show young people what jobs are out there as early as possible.

“We need scientists to help drive the industry forward,” said Farrell. “We need those in research and development to help make us more productive and efficient, those who are interested in the environment to make sure that we’re doing things as holistically as possible.”

Courtney Bumgarner is the mobile daily classroom with Southland Dairy Farmers. She spent the weekend teaching kids where their milk and dairy items come from. Bumgarner told CBS 17 she hopes this can spark interest in some of the children.

“Plant that seed into their brain (that) ‘maybe I don’t want to be on a farm every day, but I do want to help a farmer out. Maybe I can go do this job,’” Bumgarner said.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said it’s getting harder to find workers interested in farm work because fewer people are growing up farms.

