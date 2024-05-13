‘I got loud exhaust:’ Driver charged, leads 140mph high-speed chase on Pennsylvania Turnpike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A high-speed chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the weekend ended in the Harrisburg area when the driver crashed, according to Troopers.

Schnyder Levasseur, 25, of Philadelphia, told State Police “I got loud exhaust” and “I didn’t want a ticket” when he was being taken into custody after the high-speed chase on Sunday, according to the charges filed.

An orange Infinity was reported speeding and driving dangerously going west on I-76 at about 4:15 p.m., State Police said. The car, being driven by Levasseur, then passed a posted Trooper in Londonderry Township and the police cruiser’s emergency lights were activated and began pursuing.

According to the criminal complaint, Levasseur was doing at least 140 mph on a posted 70 mph roadway and continued to pass other drivers dangerously on the highway.

Eventually, the pursuing Trooper lost sight of the vehicle, but dispatch was able to give the Infinity’s location, which was just off Exit 247. When State Police arrived, they saw the vehicle had crashed after failing to take the exit ramp and Levasseur was standing next to the driver’s door.

State Police noted in the criminal complaint that the Infinity had multiple fraud inspection and emission stickers.

Levasseur faces a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer along with numerous summary charges of traffic violations.

Levasseur is currently locked up in Dauphin County Prison unable to post his bail set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.

