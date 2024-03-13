Got a green coat? Saint Patrick's Day in Indiana could have you saying, 'Erin Go Brrraugh'

While the weather in Central Indiana this week has started off unseasonably warm, the National Weather Service predicts that windy, colder temperatures on Saint Patrick's Day will have some Hoosiers saying, "Erin Go Brrrraugh."And the Saint Patrick's Day parade downtown Friday could see some rain, according to the forecast.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be pleasant, reaching the low to mid-70s, according to the NWS. After a day or two of rain and storms, the mercury will dip Friday just as Saint Patrick's Day revelers kick off the weekend.

"We'll start to see some storms mainly across southern portions of Central Indiana but they'll move toward the Indianapolis area later Wednesday night," said meteorologist Greg Melo with NWS, adding a potential exists Thursday as well for severe weather with damaging winds and hail.

Is there a chance for severe weather Thursday?

"There's a low chance for possible tornadoes across the area mainly for Thursday and Thursday night," Melo said. "Our rain chances decrease into Friday morning as we start to get colder into the weekend."

Melo said Friday night temperatures will be just above freezing. On Saturday, winds could gust as high as 28-29 mph and by Sunday daytime temperatures will hover in the 40s on Saint Patrick's Day.

Showers and thunderstorms will move across central Indiana at times Thursday into Thursday night. Some severe storms are possible, mainly Thursday afternoon and night. The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. #inwx pic.twitter.com/K2X9nICInk — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 13, 2024

What is the weather for Central Indiana this week?

Here's what NWS weather forecasters say Hoosiers can expect this week.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South winds 6-8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m. and 11a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South winds 10-18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. South southwest winds 11-15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North northwest winds 10-13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7-12 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest winds 14-18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday, Saint Patrick's Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind at 13-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West northwest winds 13-17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

