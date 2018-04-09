GoT finishes filming possibly its biggest-ever battle

From Digital Spy

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers about Game of Thrones season 8 that some readers may wish to avoid.

Game of Thrones has finished filming a massive battle, so massive that it could be the show's biggest scrap yet.

How so? Well, it took even longer to film than the Battle of the Bastards and the Loot Train ambush (aka Daenerys and Drogon burn the f**k out of the Lannisters).

Although the time taken to shoot doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be a bigger battle than those, the fact that it took "55 straight nights" suggest it's going to be, well, epic.

And we've got it on good authority too, as Jonathan Quinlan, Thrones assistant director, shared a photo of a note from producers thanking the cast and crew for their hard work.

The image reveals that the night shoots took place at the Moneyglass set (Winterfell) in Toome, Ireland and the Magheramorne green screen set.

"This is for the Night Dragons. For enduring 55 straight nights. For enduring the cold, the snow, the rain, the mud, the sheep shit of Toome, and the winds of Magheramorne," the note explains.

"When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now, they won't know how hard you worked. They won't care how tired you were, or how tough it was to do your job in sub-freezing temperatures.

"They'll just understand that they're watching something that's never been done before. And that's because of you. Thank you. The Producer Types."

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2019.

