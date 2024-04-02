'It got so dark': A history of Tallahassee eclipse coverage in 1918, 1970 and beyond

Editor's note: This column was first published in 2017 days before thousands gathered in Kleman Plaza to watch 86 percent of the sun be covered by the moon. This Monday, experts say the capital city should catch at least 70% visibility of the celestial alignment.

You think the media has gone nuts over Monday’s total solar eclipse?

You should have been here in 1970. That was the last time the path of a total solar eclipse passed over Tallahassee.

Back when newspapers were confined to print only editions, the Tallahassee Democrat went eclipse-batty.

We published dozens of stories in the days preceding the Sunday, March 7, 1970, eclipse, including a special “Eclipse Preview Edition” on the day before the eclipse.

We spread 18 stories, photos and cartoons about the eclipse across a 64-page Saturday edition, then followed that up with six more stories on the day of the event and another half-dozen the day after the eclipse. It was mid-April before we stopped carrying stories about that eclipse.

And never mind, the weather kept us from seeing it.

But give us credit. This newspaper is no Johnny Come Lately about eclipses. We’ve been covering them since June 8, 1918 – which was the last time (before 2017) that a total solar eclipse was visible across the entire contiguous United States.

That’s what will happen Monday. People in the path will experience a period of total darkness eclipse period. Residents in dozens of other states, including Florida, will witness a partial eclipse.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, blocking the sun’s light to earth. The next total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. will occur April 8, 2024.

For the 1918 eclipse, the Tallahassee Democrat’s coverage was basic: We published a front-page story on Friday before the Saturday eclipse. The newsroom was mostly a one-man operation back then, so reporter/editor/owner Milton Smith filled much of his story by republishing a story about the eclipse from Popular Mechanics magazine. But Smith did advise readers “get your glasses all smoked up for the occasion.”

The next solar eclipse after 1918 slated to be visible in Tallahassee occurred April 7, 1940 – and was an omen for 1970. More than three inches of rain fell on Tallahassee, along with scattered hail. Nobody in Tallahassee in 1940 saw what was only an “annular” eclipse, meaning the moon did not block out the entire sun. But then, with World War II on the horizon, the Democrat was restrained in its coverage: We ran a measly five stories in the days before the eclipse and only six more on the day and day after the event.

Of course, we had to cover the 1970 eclipse, which traveled a path from Central America up the east coast of the U.S. – with nearby city of Perry anointed the first city in the U.S. to view the eclipse.

A crowd estimated at between 30,000 people and 50,000 people flocked to the small paper mill town, 50 miles southeast of Tallahassee – which Florida Gov. Claude Kirk officially proclaimed as the “Eclipse Capital of the World.” The throng included the 150-member Swiss Astronomical Society, as well as scientists from England, Japan, Italy, Canada and the U.S. All three major TV networks conducted live broadcasts from Perry. The astronomy club of Hopkins (Minn.) High School traveled 1,500 miles to view the eclipse.

The Perry-Taylor County chamber of commerce broke open its piggy bank to stage a two-day festival. The chamber established seven public viewing areas, held a Friday night education seminar, distributed 50,000 pinhole viewers, barbecued 5,000 chickens and hired two bands for a Saturday night dance. Taylor County High School seniors sold sandwiches and drinks to raise money for their annual class trip.

Unfortunately, in a repeat of 1940, the weather did not cooperate. A thick morning fog in Perry was followed by overcast skies throughout North Florida. When the eclipse officially started at 1:16 p.m., no one in Perry or Tallahassee saw it (and it made only scattered appearances from South Georgia to Virginia) though there was a darkening of the day even through the clouds.

Among those in Perry in 1970 was recent Florida Newspaper Hall of Fame inductee Bill Cotterell, a future Democrat reporter who was covering the eclipse for United Press International. Cotterell spent the day fending off New York editors who wanted him to confirm the lore about cows lying down in the field during an eclipse because they thought the darkness meant nighttime (“New Yorkers think we have cows in the street down here,” Cotterell recalled on Facebook).

But, you can’t blame those big city editors. Apparently, there have never been any formal studies on how animals react to an eclipse. But throughout history, there are anecdotal references to birds, bugs, wildlife and, yes, cows bedding down for the night in the darkness of an eclipse.

In one of our 1970 stories, we quoted a Leon County “old-timer,” who recalled he had to unhitch his mule team and come in from the fields during an 1899 annular eclipse because “it got so dark.” We also carried a story from Eclipse, Virginia, in which residents recalled that 1899 eclipse. One woman said, “The chickens went to roost. The geese huddled up. The cows all got together. My mother came running out of the kitchen and said, ‘Lord, have mercy!’ “

So that’s one assignment for Monday: Keep an eye on the livestock.

But more importantly, exercise caution. In 1970, the Democrat interviewed Mrs. L.M. Lewis of nearby Havana, who said during the 1899 eclipse, a friend went blind from looking at the sun. That led the Democrat to write a 1970 editorial about proper viewing techniques and equipment for an eclipse. The Democrat has repeated those admonitions in many stories leading up to Monday's eclipse.

So be careful out there, Monday. Make sure you “get your glasses all smoked up for the occasion.”

Gerald Ensley is a retired Democrat reporter. He can be contacted at geraldensley21@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: A solar eclipse history of Tallahassee, Florida