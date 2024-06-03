Got business with NC DMV? Saturday hours are back at select driver license offices.

Summer is the busiest time of year at the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. To try to keep up with demand, the agency will again open some of its busiest driver license offices on weekends.

Sixteen DMV offices will be open for walk-in customers from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from now through Aug. 24. They include Raleigh offices on Spring Forest and Avent Ferry roads and Charlotte offices on David Taylor Drive and West Arrowood Road.

People will be able to get most types of DMV business done on Saturdays, including new, renewed or duplicate driver license or ID cards, address changes, REAL IDs and road tests for people who have already completed the knowledge and written tests.

The DMV usually has 115 driver license offices open weekdays statewide. People can make an appointment up to 90 days in advance, at www.ncdot.gov/dmv/, but walk-ins are welcome, particularly in the afternoons when the agency sees people only on a first-come, first-served basis.

People are likely to encounter a line any time they go to the DMV in the Triangle and Charlotte. But those lines are longest in the summer, when recent college graduates move to the state and when students take advantage of free time to try to get licenses before school resumes.

The DMV doesn’t have enough workers to offer Saturday hours everywhere, so it chooses offices where it hopes to do the most good. This year, in addition to Raleigh and Charlotte, that includes Andrews, Asheville, Fayetteville, Graham, Greensboro, Greenville, Huntersville, Jacksonville, Monroe, Salisbury, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, the agency always encourages people to see if they can’t do their business online at www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/online/ and avoid a trip to the office altogether.