Gosport's drinking water complies with new federal PFAS contaminant standards

Indiana Department of Environmental Management's water quality office has been on the town of Gosport’s heels for years recommending steps be taken to replace an aging and failing water treatment system.

The issue isn’t contaminants in the drinking water. While state inspection reports show that PFAS are present in Gosport's water samples, the level is below federal amounts for water safety under the previous and newly imposed standards.

Untreated water samples tested in December 2023 showed the presence of perfluorobutane sulfonic acid, a PFAS chemical compound.

Gosport’s big problems are centered at the town’s water treatment facility and the aging lines the sometimes discolored water flows through before it pours out of residents’ taps.

A March 2023 IDEM inspection report said, “significant deficiencies were found."

The standard for a “significant deficiency” is a condition found during an inspection that has potential to cause an immediate health risk. Also, a “minor” deficiency from a previous inspection that hasn’t been addressed can be upgraded to “significant.”

The report from more than a year ago lists two significant deficiencies: a more than 25% water loss from leaks in the system and an “inadequately sealed treatment process” due to leaks in the water plant’s roof and ceiling.

The town council approved funding to replace the roof. Workers are locating and repairing major leaks in water lines and two wells from which the town pumps water.

The report also listed minor deficiencies not related to contaminants: no back-up power source for the pumps or well field; a “not properly sound” water tank with a broken ladder; an inadequate secondary water containment system; unrestricted access to the water treatment plant and several other issues.

A complete fix is in the works

On April 24, IDEM issued a construction permit that requires the project be started by May 2025.

"The replacement of the water treatment plant with a new building and equipment, along with other planned improvements, should reduce iron and manganese levels and improve water pressure," IDEM spokesman Barry Sneed said. "Iron and manganese are known to cause discolored water issues, but they are not regulated drinking water contaminants."

Groundwater is the source for Gosport's Water Utility, and tests confirm the water currently meets the federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, Sneed said, despite the iron and manganese content.

About half the cost of the new water treatment and supply system is being financed by $2.5 million in state and federal grants. The rest will be paid for over time by town residents, in part through a 75% water rate increase in 2022.

In addition to the new treatment plant, the project will replace old water mains, install new service lines to homes and businesses and cover the cost of digging a new well to replace a 50-year-old one that's failing.

