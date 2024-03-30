Gospel rap group shares message with local youth
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
LinkedIn is testing a new feed of TikTok-like vertical videos.
Though not the biggest New York International Auto Show, there were still some exciting reveals and even a surprise or two. We pick the best of show.
X is working on features that will allow admins of “Communities,” the platform’s tool for subreddit-like groups, to designate the spaces as containing “adult content.”
Instagram is working on a feature called Blend, a private feed of Reels for two people. It's testing the option internally only for now.
This week's podcast highlights include news from the New York Auto Show, including a potential Nissan Xterra revival and thoughts on the Genesis Magma line
Instagram is developing a “Blend” feature that creates a private feed of Reels recommended for you and a friend. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who regularly discovers social media features in development ahead of their official launch. According to a screenshot posted on X by Paluzzi, a Blend would include “Reels recommendations based on Reels you’ve shared with each other and your Reels interests.”
YouTube is launching a version of Shorts that's only for members, allowing creators to share short-form videos exclusively with their paying viewers. The new feature gives paying subscribers access to additional content, on top of their current membership perks, which include things like custom emojis, badges, livestreams and more. Members Only Shorts on YouTube could entice viewers to sign up for a paid membership.
A mansion tax is an additional transfer tax on properties that sell for above a specified price. Learn how mansion taxes work and if you’ll need to pay them.
In Europe, Zaver competes on BNPL with Klarna, PayPal, and incumbents such as Santander and BNP Paribas. Other BNPL providers rarely fund anything beyond €3,000, at least in Europe. Founded by Amir Marandi and Linus Malmén in mid-2016, while both were students at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, the company has a strategic alliance with the Nissan Group for direct-to-consumer sales in the Nordics, and it has client relationships with Volkswagen and Porsche.
Ibotta confidently submitted an S-1 filing with the SEC on March 22 with the intent to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The 13-year-old cash-back startup looks to make its public debut after turning profitable and recording impressive revenue growth in 2023. The company reported $320 million in revenue in 2023, up 52% from 2022 when it produced $210 million in revenue.
Rodriguez and Lore were seeking to acquire an additional 40% stake to take over the majority share of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
In the wake of Universal Music Group's (UMG) public spat with TikTok, which saw the label pulling its full catalog from the video app earlier this year, the company is doubling down on its deal with Spotify. On Thursday, UMG announced an expansion of its strategic relationship with the streaming music service that will focus on "music discovery and social interaction" as well as enhanced fan experiences. The addition of music videos is included among these new features in the U.S.
Wonderschool, a startup that provides software and support to help individuals and local governments spin up childcare businesses, has acquired EarlyDay, which operates an early childhood educator marketplace. TechCrunch has covered Wonderschool since its infancy, including both of its seed rounds and its Series A (led by Andreessen Horowitz). Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but in an interview with TechCrunch's Equity podcast, EarlyDay's co-CEOs Emma Harris and Melissa Tran described the transaction as "opportunistic," saying it was not driven by fundraising needs.
With TikTok potentially poised for a U.S. ban, YouTube is touting how well its own TikTok competitor, YouTube Shorts, is paying off for creators. The company on Thursday said its short-form video platform now averages over 70 billion daily views and over 25% of channels in YouTube's Partner Program monetize their videos through revenue-sharing on Shorts. The news swiftly follows TikTok's announcement earlier this month where the ByteDance-owned short video app said that its revamped creator fund had increased total revenue by over 250% in the last six months.
Brands want to use generative AI to personalize their marketing efforts -- but they are also deathly afraid of AI going off message and ruining their brand. At its annual Summit conference in Las Vegas, Adobe today announced GenStudio, a new application that helps brands create content and measure its performance, with generative AI -- and the promise of brand safety -- at its center. Currently, the tool is mostly focused on helping social, paid media and lifecycle marketers that want to create social media posts, email campaigns and display ads, with support for creating entire websites coming soon.
A survey conducted by Insurify details the reasons behind road rage — and the sometimes deadly consequences. The leading cause: Drivers who are cut off by another car are most likely to react angrily.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
