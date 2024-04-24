Goshen School Board approves math curriculum unapproved by state

Apr. 23—GOSHEN — Goshen School Board members were split on whether or not to approve the elementary math curriculum for the 2023-24 school year, mostly because it's not yet known if certain vendors will be promoted by the Indiana Department of Education.

In 2023, the district was set to approve the Eureka Math² program when the state decided to provide a list of options for vendor curriculum programs. A streamlining of the K-12 in STEM courses required by HEA 1251 also found that the IDOE should publish a list of "high-quality curricular materials" to guide schools when adopting new curriculum

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Tracey Noe said last year with the list not yet in place, the district just extended the iReady Math for another year, but with the list still not available yet, she asked the board to accept Eureka Math² or extend iReady again. Both companies claim to be approved for the state's list, but the state has not confirmed it.

"I have every confidence and faith in Ms. Noe and the rest of the team that looked at this, that (Eureka) would be the best curriculum for our students," board president Roger Nafziger said. "I would like to give them the opportunity to get it going as soon as it hits the list. I would not be in favor of tabling this."

Board member Bradd Weddell made a motion to allow either.

Board member Ryan Glick said that he misunderstood the agenda and perceived the item as a discussion item and not an action item, and asked for more time to research the Eureka program, but said he would be agreeable to extending iReady in the meantime and motioned to table the decision.

"We were hoping to have everything ready so that the minute that list came out we can move," Noe explained. "If I have to wait for the next board meeting, which we can do, it just pushes it, and then I'm really in a rock and a hard spot with getting things into teachers' hands and getting (professional development) if I've got to get all that aligned."

Weddell asked how much preparation work could really be done without state approval. Noe said instructional coaches can be trained in professional development, teachers can get scheduled for summer and fall professional development, and a backup plan can be developed in case something goes wrong or training is more complicated. Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe said getting materials to teachers for review before and over the summer is also very important.

The board did not agree to table the motion.

Newest board member Keith Goodman needed background, in his second meeting as a board member, on the current curriculum and what the district has been exploring, which includes several pilot programs of Eureka across various elementary classes.

The board voted to approve the motion to adopt Eureka Math² if it's on the state's list, and if not, to extend iReady for another year.

POLICY UPDATES

Possible updates to policies in the handbook and cell phone policies were discussed during the board meeting. GHS Principal Cathy DeMeyer said a cell phone was confiscated from a student at the high school one day and during a one-hour period, over 100 messages were sent or received on the phone. In addition, attendance policies were discussed. No changes were approved but will be addressed again at a later meeting.

MUSIC HONORS

Goshen Community Schools music students were honored for their work during the ISSMA competition season. Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade orchestras received gold with distinction. Goshen High School Winter Guard received runner-up status at the ISSMA Winter Guard Competition.

COMPLEX BIDS

Bids for the baseball and softball complex have been pushed back from May 2 to May 7, per contractor requests. Bids will be due at 2 p.m. May 7, and opened at the board meeting on May 13.

Cameras and DVRs are beginning to fail on school buses across the district. Board members approved new cameras and a system to outfit the buses.

LITTLE LEAGUE PARKING

Parents aren't using Model Elementary School's new parking lot and driveway constructed last year to pick up their kids, and now the district is picking up the tab.

GCS Chief Financial Officer Bob Evans said the district was approached by Goshen Little League to sign a formal lease contract for the use of their parking lot as parents are still using the field's parking lot behind the school to pick up their children. The Little League requested $2,500 per year for a three-year lease period, for a total of $7,500 for the three-year contract.

Board member Jose Elizalde asked if the district had paid to lease the parking lot in previous years and it was confirmed that they had not. Weddell explained that previously, parents had parked there due to excessively backed-up traffic and had their children walk to the location. Superintendent Jim DuBois said that as a nonprofit, the Little League struggles to raise funds and parking lots are expensive. With the added wear and tear caused by parents using it, he felt the cost was "fair." The board approved the lease.

MEDICAL PATHWAY

Legacy Medical Group will provide instruction for the high school's CNA yearlong program in the medical pathway. The organization will also help to implement dual credit. The board approved the memorandum of understanding on Monday.

ADVERTISING PLAN

Goshen Community Schools has employed the services of Eyedart to help advertise and develop branding for its pathway program for about $36,000.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.