Goshen may allow golf carts, off-road vehicles on streets

GOSHEN — City council members agreed to workshop a law allowing off-road vehicles to use Goshen roads before they would consider adopting it.

Goshen Common Council voted to table an ordinance that would allow the use of golf carts and off-road vehicles on city streets. They plan to form a small work group to go over the proposed ordinance and suggest changes.

One of the questions raised was whether to permit only golf carts initially and see how it goes before allowing ORVs. Possible fees and registration were also debated, as well as speed limits and the requirement to wear a slow-moving vehicle tag as outlined in state law.

Mayor Gina Leichty said the proposed rules were introduced in light of county officials voting in March to let snowmobiles and ATVs use roads in unincorporated areas. The county requires financial accountability and safety measures to be in place, and the new law does not apply to golf carts or farm tractors.

“The impetus for this ordinance bubbled up because Elkhart County has recently passed a similar ordinance allowing off-road vehicles on county roads,” Leichty said. “In anticipation that there may be public interest in having golf carts or off-road vehicles on city roads, city staff began working on this initiative to outline the construct and the way in which we would want to manage those vehicles entering our roadway.”

She said a precedent was already set by two neighborhoods, the Maple City Industrial Park and the Willows residential area, that allow golf carts. The city also allows slower vehicles like buggies, mo-peds and bicycles to use its streets.

Councilman Brett Weddell pointed out that the county has separate rules for golf carts and ORVs.

“They have two completely and utterly separate ordinances, one for off-road vehicles and snowmobiles and another for golf carts,” he said. “They aren’t even remotely close to being the same type of vehicle, so I think that lumping them into one ordinance with the same rules and restrictions is not a wise decision in any fashion whatsoever.”

Several residents spoke in favor of the ordinance, though they urged council to remember the differences between types of vehicles and to forget about permitting requirements. One man expressed concern with causing extra noise in residential areas.

Daniel Emery said he was involved in developing the county’s ORV ordinance over the course of a year. He said it’s more strict than many others, but it allowed Elkhart County to join the majority of the state.

“Thankfully, now Elkhart is number 73 of 92 counties in Indiana that allow this,” Emery said. “We can go halfway through Michigan now, and we can go almost three-quarters of the way down through southern Indiana.”

He told council it’s unfair that anyone who’s “landlocked” inside city limits can’t use the streets. He also cautioned them against setting a fee, and said many of his fellow riders refuse to go to Nappanee for that reason.

“We want to come in and spend money in your cities. We want to come in and get gas. We want to come in and get ice cream. We want to go to the Chief, we want to go get tacos and bring our families,” he said. “What I can’t have, and I don’t think anybody wants, is every single city has its own permit. And then you’ve got to carry a sticker, and next thing you know, I have a plaque this big to go into this city and this city and this city and keep up with that. We really want all of our cities to be common, and that way it’s the same for everyone.”