Goshen man faces multiple child molesting charges

GOSHEN — A Goshen man faces decades in prison on multiple allegations of child molesting.

Adrian Mora Rocha, 48, is charged with seven counts of child molesting in documents filed last week in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. Police say he sexually assaulted a young girl for close to a decade starting when she was under 6.

Five counts are classified as an A-level felony, which carries a punishment of up to 50 years in prison. One count is a Level 1 felony, which is punishable by up to 40 years, and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor is a Level 4 felony which is punishable by up to 12 years.

According to court documents:

Goshen police took a report in the fall of 2023 from a woman who said she had been molested by Mora Rocha when she was a child. She described incidents which started with inappropriate touching and got worse with time.

She alleged that he started raping her after a few years. She said he waited until they were home alone and that Mora Rocha molested her almost every day.

She said Mora Rocha would have her urinate in a cup after she started menstruating, and that she later realized it was so he could check if she became pregnant, according to police.