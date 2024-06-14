Goshen Fire Department responds to Crescent St. blaze

Jun. 13—GOSHEN — Thursday was a busy day for firefighters across Elkhart County, with multiple departments responding to at least two separate residential fires.

The Goshen Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Crescent Street — with two houses ablaze next door to each other.

Thick, heavy, rust colored smoke, which a Goshen Police Department officer on scene said was toxic, was seen billowing from the house. Firefighters could be heard smashing windows, and flames were visible at the top of the structure, above some adjacent trees.

Jefferson Township Fire Department also responded to the scene, and GPD assisted with blocking off traffic.

"We're still throwing water on the fire," GFD Chief Dan Sink said at 5:08 p.m. by phone, adding that by that time Concord Township and New Paris Fire Departments were also assisting on scene.

ELKHART GARAGE/HOUSE FIRE

City of Elkhart as well as Cleveland and Baugo Township fire departments reported Thursday afternoon to the scene of a garage and house fire in the 29000 block of Florida Ave. in Elkhart.

Elkhart County 911 dispatch reported the blaze at about 2:45 p.m., with the garage fully engulfed and animals were reportedly in the house, to where the fire had also spread.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.