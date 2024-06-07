Goshen election fraud case receives first guilty plea

Jun. 6—GOSHEN — Jose Elizalde is the first of Goshen Community School's candidates to plead guilty to election fraud, stemming from the 2022 school board elections.

On May 31, Elkhart County Superior Court 3 published a motion to enter a guilty plea and the plea agreement was filed into the state's MyCase online case management system with a file stamp date of May 30.

The plea agreement is for Count I, Filing a Fraudulent Report, A Level 6 felony; with Count II, Reckless Contributions to a Campaign, a Class B misdemeanor dropped. The plea has not yet been accepted by the court, but includes 365 days at the Elkhart County Jail suspended on reporting probation.

THE OTHER DEFENDANTS

Roger Nafziger, Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, and Andrea Johnson are each charged with filing a fraudulent report, a Level 6 felony, and accepting a contribution made in another's name, a Class B misdemeanor, after allegedly filing fraudulent campaign finance reports. A fifth defendant, Allan Kauffman, has the same charges but has five counts of the Class B misdemeanor instead of just one.

Garber, Nafziger and Elizalde are current sitting board members. Kauffman resigned from the board Feb. 26, citing health concerns. Keith Goodman was voted in as his replacement in late March.

The charges stem from the 2022 school board election. Contributions were reportedly gathered and distributed to candidates to help pay for a mailer against three other candidates on Oct. 29, 2022, to Elkhart Township residents at a cost of $11,770.

During an Elkhart County Election Board hearing on April 27, 2023 Allan Kauffman, who also happened to be Elizalde's campaign chairman, said he was approached by a retired school teacher because of concerns she had about 2022 Primary Election school board candidates Rob Roeder, Ryan Glick and Linda Hartman.

The teacher was concerned about the future of local education should Purple for Parents-endorsed candidates Roeder, Glick, and Hartman gain elected office. At the time, Kauffman said the teacher wished to remain anonymous to prevent backlash of her husband's business. The teacher gathered the funds and Kauffman distributed them between the four election candidates, whose campaign finance committees paid Maple Leaf Printing for the cost of the mailer. They listed Kauffman as the donor on campaign finance forms, which the election board later discovered was technically untrue. Per election law, any person who donates more than $100 toward a campaign should be listed on finance forms.

The Elkhart County Election Board found that the retired school teacher, Sue Neeb, had collected funds from a total of 32 individuals and, while she did keep some records, election law dictates that donors offer name, address, occupation, date, and dollar amount for all donations — and Neeb did not collect all of the necessary information.

On May 22, Nafziger's trial was reset from June 10 to Aug. 5, with a pretrial conference scheduled for July 24. Johnson's trial, also scheduled for June 10, was canceled pending a status conference on July 24. Garber's and Elizalde's pretrial conferences for June 26 and jury trials of July 8 were confirmed, and Kauffman, through his attorney, filed a motion to vacate his hearing. His pretrial conference is June 26, and his jury trial is scheduled for July 8.

Updated: A felony conviction in the state of Indiana means the individual must be removed from the board and it prevents them from running for election in the future.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.