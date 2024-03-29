GOSHEN BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS: Property owner granted additional extension

Mar. 28—GOSHEN — The owner of a house located at 425 N. Ninth St. has been given an extension on its rehabilitation.

Christopher Jones spoke to the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety at its Thursday meeting, during the public hearing section. Following a July 2020 fire, Jones has been in the process of repairing and renovating the property, but has run into difficulties with insurance and a contractor hired for the job, as he told the board Feb. 28.

"As of now it is an unsafe property," Goshen Residential Building Inspector Travis Eash told the board Thursday, having inspected the property himself that morning.

Furthermore, Eash noted, volunteers and organizations have expressed interest in the property, but only if it certain title issues are resolved.

Jones himself went on to address the board about the work he has been doing on the house himself, with the help of volunteers.

"I've made efforts to cooperate with the city," Jones said. "Whatever I have to do, I will do it."

Noting that some improvements have been made, particularly with mowing the grass and cleaning up of the exterior, Mayor Gina Leichty noted three areas which still need to be addressed: securing a "clean title," that the lawn and exterior is kept clean and that the driveway is at compliance at a 25 by 50 foot measurement.

The board voted to move the demolition order to July 25, when a revaluation will take place, provided these conditions are met.

Status hearings were also heard on four other properties, of which all are currently being repaired or renovated: 702 N. Sixth St., 208 Queen St., 321 W. Oakridge Ave. and 111 S. 29th St. Property owners of each house spoke at the meeting.

The board also switched briefly into a Stormwater Board meeting, to vote on Leichty to be authorized to sign the 2023 Annual Report to comply with the State of Indiana Municipal Separate Storm Systems (MS4) General Permit requirements.

"An electronic copy of the report will be ready next week," City Stormwater Coordinator Jason Kauffman said, prior to the unanimous vote of approval from both the Stormwater and Public Works Boards.

The board also approved:

* The extension of a patio at Barecito's 114 W. Jefferson St. into city right of way;

* Closure of Kenwood Place from 4-9 p.m. April 19, for a campus-wide block party hosted by Goshen College;

* Street closures for First Fridays events for May 3 and July 5.