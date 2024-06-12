Goshen approves revised attendance policy

Jun. 11—GOSHEN — Attendance policies at Goshen Community Schools are changing.

New state laws regarding attendance, reading proficiency, and cell phone usage will go into effect for the 2024-25 school year, and Goshen's school board approved measures to ensure the district falls in line.

The most significant changes came to the attendance and truancy policies, which will require schools to meet with parents of chronically absent students in K-6th grade and establish services to improve attendance.

Goshen Community Schools' policies for the most part fell in line with the new laws, but for simplicity, the board voted to strike all previous language and use state law SB 282's language instead.

The district's standard for truancy is in line with the state's goal of 94% attendance or better, but Goshen Community Schools' Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe said less than half of the district's students currently met the criteria during the most recent school year.

Despite the low turnout for class time, it is an improvement from previous years. In 2022, only 42% of students achieved 94% or better, and in 2023, the number rose to 44%, but at the end of the 2023-24 school year, the number is now at 49%.

The bill also requires schools to report truant students to a prosecutor's office for legal action against parents of students who are habitually truant. In Indiana, habitually truant students will have 10 or more unexcused absences in an academic year. Statewide, chronic absenteeism for 2022-23 was 19.3%, amounting to one in five students missing 10% of the school year.

The district also added a provision allowing schools to bar truant students from participating in extracurricular activities.

The board also shifted Jeromy Sheets' role in the district to attendance officer. Sheets was previously the athletic coordinator for Goshen Intermediate School and Goshen Junior High but has historically worked in the district as an elementary teacher, TOSA, mentor teacher, and elementary and junior high principal.

Sheets will work with the GCS administrative team to develop prevention and intervention strategies; provide support for school principals; use student data to monitor student progress; make external referrals as needed; and educate students and families about the updated Indiana attendance laws.

A press release following the board meeting also noted that the district will be implementing an "early warning" dashboard to "provide data for educators and families as they work together to support students." The dashboard, for teachers and administrators, will provide information on at-risk students and why they are at right.

"Data will help determine specific areas of difficulty for students and allow educators to provide appropriate instruction and support in response," the press release noted.

OTHER ITEMS

The district also amended its cell phone policy. Senate Bill 185 requires schools to adopt policies banning cell phones in the classroom with the exception of emergencies. During the board meeting, board members voted to amend the district's policy to allow building staff to decide for themselves their own policies for use during class time.

The board approved an agreement with the University of Indianapolis Center for Excellence in Leadership in Learning, CELL, to become a part of the Indiana Leadership Cadre. As a member, instructional literacy coaches at the elementary schools will be paid for at 66% for the first year, and 33% for the second year, through a grant, with the remainder offset by Title I Funds. Instructional coaches will work with experts in the field to improve reading scores in the K-3 student populations. It does require professional development and a week-long training. It's a requirement for schools with less than 70% passing state testing. Only one school, West Goshen Elementary School, was required to opt in, but other elementary schools agreed to opt in.

With Keith Goodman recently named as a new board member for the district, replacing Allan Kauffman who resigned, the board needed to vote for a new director for the Goshen Community Schools Building Corp. 1. Goodman had been the director. The new director is Brian Krider.

The board approved Mazi Education to do an audit looking at efficiencies in EL and special ed programs. The audit will cost around $35,000 and include in-class audits. Information should be available to the school district by next January so begin filling any gaps found in the current curriculum.

Goshen High School runner Kristina Petkova was honored during the board meeting for breaking three Goshen High School girls' track records in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter.

Goshen High School Orchestra Department was honored for receiving the 2024 ISSMA All-Music award.