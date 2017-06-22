Gorgeous Laser-Cut Maps Put the Ocean on Your Wall

From Popular Mechanics

A unique map can change the way you view the world. The Australian company Pangea Maps offers a particularly clever vantage point: topographic maps of regions of the ocean floor, laser-cut out of wood.

Using modern surveying technology and computer-aided design (CAD), Pangea contours maps onto plywood. After cutting each depth point, the entire map is hand-glued together in a process that the company says takes five hours. The land is represented by a white acrylic, giving each map both a soothing minimalism and strong contrast.

The company has family roots, started by industrial designer Tom Percy when he needed to make a present for his father's birthday. Pangea currently offers American, Canadian, and Australian maps, so you could compare the Great Lakes to Bondi Beach. The company also has an inspired custom option, allowing you to drag a finder all over the world to find the exact body of water you need.

Pangea maps are available online with prices starting at $390.

