Gorge shooting court dates rescheduled

Feb. 29—EPHRATA — Court documents associated with the trial for James Kelley, the suspect in the shooting that took the lives of two and wounded multiple other victims at the Beyond Wonderland music festival last year, indicate that court dates for the criminal proceedings against Kelley have been rescheduled.

An omnibus hearing in the case is now set for March 5, followed by a readiness hearing May 6 and a trial date for May 8 of this year.

The omnibus and readiness hearings were set for Jan. 16 and Feb. 26, respectively, while the trial date had been set for Feb. 28.