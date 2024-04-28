Gore teen sentenced for shooting two people, killing one

GORE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gore teen was sentenced on Friday for shooting two people during an argument, killing one, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Gary Lynn Armer, Jr., 19, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for one count of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country and 87 months for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The release says Armer pleaded guilty to those charges on October 19, 2022.

On March 26, 2022, Armer drove to a home outside of Gore to confront an individual there. During an argument, Armer fatally shot the victim. He later fired shots at a person in a nearby vehicle, injuring them. He then fled the scene but was later arrested at his home.

The charges arose from the FBI and the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office. The release says the crimes took place in Sequoyah County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

Armer will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence, according to the release.

