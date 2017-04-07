Gordon Ramsay Reveals 9 Expert Cooking Secrets You Need To Know About

From Delish

On the small screen, Gordon Ramsay's known more for doling out colorful insults than cooking tips. And he'll be the first to let his Twitter followers know the meals they cook look inedible. But when you wade through the expletives and the affronts, you'll find the real reason Ramsay is so beloved in the culinary world: He's a damn good chef. And he proves it on his social media channels and in the rare Reddit AMAs he hosts. We sifted through them all to cull some of the best tips Ramsay hasn't shared on TV. Now get the f**k to reading

A knife's power is in its handle.

View photos Photo credit: Reddit.com More

Patience is a virtue.

Millie let it rest before you slice it, good luck https://t.co/8dNughufUu - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 8, 2017

The French know best.

Here's how your garden should grow.

View photos Photo credit: Reddit.com More

Get your onions drunk.

Caramelised you onions in Apple Brandy delicious good luck https://t.co/JXpnfNeXDe - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 8, 2017

Put your herbs in the microwave.

View photos Photo credit: Reddit.com More

Push boundaries.

Find your Passion and don't stop pushing the boundaries... good luck Michael https://t.co/yixTzeHG4p - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 25, 2017

Egg yourself on.

Eggs need 2 more mins James https://t.co/YVVHpb1GL4 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 19, 2017

Pasta doesn't have to be boring.

View photos Photo credit: Reddit.com More

Get into hot water.

Dip in hot water peel of skin, clean in salt water, best way to eat them is Raw sliced thinly ,seasalt lemon juice olive oil or fried belly https://t.co/hjlvbor1ed - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 15, 2017

