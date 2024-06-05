Gordie Howe Bridge tower murals find new homes as construction nears completion

The vibrant murals that have become familiar fixtures atop the towers of the Gordie Howe International Bridge have found new homes as the bridge’s construction nears completion.

“For nearly three years, colorful murals graced the tops of the two bridge towers, reflecting the history and culture of southwest Detroit and the local Indigenous Peoples,” read a June 5 post on the bridge’s official Facebook page. “The murals were affixed to the tower jump forms, which provided a safe space for the workers as they constructed the bridge towers. With the towers reaching their final height of 220 meters/722 feet, those jump forms have been removed, allowing the public to see the elegant silhouettes that will hold the weight of the bridge.”

The project team realized the murals have become iconic in the Windsor, Ontario, and southwest Detroit communities and began seeking new owners to display the massive works at ground level.

The murals previously installed on the bridge towers in Windsor were painted by Paul White, Teresa Altman, and Daisy White from Walpole Island First Nation, and Naomi Peters from Caldwell First Nation, with the intention of reflecting Indigenous knowledge and tradition.

“Two of these murals have found homes with the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village, located in Essex County,” the Facebook post read. “The third mural has been accepted with gratitude by the City of Windsor, through its Community Services Division, in partnership with Museum Windsor and Art Windsor-Essex (AWE). Each organization will identify the best way to display the murals, which will require reassembly and touch-ups.”

In an earlier Facebook post the same day, it was announced that the final two cables on the U.S. bridge tower are being installed this week. Each tower houses 108 cables, which will hold the bridge's weight. All cables have been installed on the Canadian side.

