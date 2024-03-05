Gordie Howe Bridge work moves forward, officials tour site

U.S. and Canadian officials toured the site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit Tuesday.

Construction on the bridge began in fall 2018, with the opening timeline delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The project currently includes a contract valued at $6.4 billion CDN or about $4.8 billion USD.

Tuesday's visit saw Canadian ministers visit the bridge construction site, along with Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman and Michigan Department of Transportation Director Bradley Wieferich.

"It's great to see that what was a dream is becoming reality, that this is going to be the largest crossing in North America," said François-Philippe Champagne, Canadian minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

The $4 billion bridge has steadily taken form in both cities across the Detroit River, marking its place in Detroit's skyline with the erection of its 722-foot tower in August and then again with a matching tower across the border in December. This summer, officials with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America are expected to complete the main span of the bridge and finally connect the two nations.

"It is this great infrastructure that is going to propel that movement of goods and people across our two countries," said Mary Ng, Canadian minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development.

The project has invested about $13 million (USD) in more than 50 community initiatives in Detroit and Windsor since 2019, officials recently announced.

"The investments that we've seen on both sides of the border are going to transform the economy of the region for generations to come," Champagne said.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to be complete in September 2025.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Officials tour Gordie Howe Bridge site: What to know