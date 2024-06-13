GOP'S Subpoena Hypocrisy
House Republicans voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena, even though three House Republicans have defied subpoenas of their own.
What to know about the House committee meeting that descended into chaos after Marjorie Taylor Greene insulted fellow congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.
Retiring Corvette boss Tadge Juechter will be replaced by long-time GM Performance engineer Tony Roma, who has worked on Corvette, Blackwing and Celestiq.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
A look at the latest Boeing incidents.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
Here’s how steak and burgers affect health.
House of the Dragon got the greenlight for a third season days before the second season is set to begin.
The Fed is set to meet this month and decide whether to adjust the federal funds rate. Here’s how that decision might influence your savings and CD interest earnings.
Tesla shareholders reapproved Elon Musk’s record-breaking pay pact and signed off on a new Texas incorporation in a show of support for the CEO.
The Biden campaign is hiring someone to run "content and meme pages." Will this be the new way of reaching Gen Z voters? Or will it be cringe?
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Kirsten Korosec is still off on holiday, so you’ve got me once again! Today is the big Tesla shareholder vote. You’ve probably seen the breathless and thirsty pleas from Tesla board members, shareholders and Musk himself asking investors to vote in favor of the compensation package.
Spotify announced on Thursday that it’s venturing further into the ad space with its first in-house creative agency called Creative Lab, helping brands create custom marketing campaigns. It will also begin testing generative AI ads, the company said. The launch of Creative Lab shows that Spotify is ramping up its efforts to attract advertisers to the platform.
More than 100 U.S. law enforcement agencies rely on the company's audio receivers to respond to gun violence, but some city leaders question its impact and worry about unintended consequences.
Looking to add a small but powerful shop vac to your garage or home? This deal brings the new version of this popular Armor All vac to its lowest price yet.
The longstanding feud between Disney and Florida Governor DeSantis has reached its conclusion.
Tesla shareholders are suing CEO Elon Musk and members of the automaker’s board of directors over Musk’s decision to start xAI, which they say is a competing AI company, and then divert talent and resources from Tesla to the new startup. The lawsuit is one of the most direct challenges to Musk’s decision to start xAI, and it comes on the heels of his threat to develop AI outside of Tesla unless he is awarded more voting control over the company. The suit was also filed just a few hours before Tesla is scheduled to host its annual meeting, where shareholders will likely vote to re-ratify the $56 billion compensation package that was struck down by a judge earlier this year.
Today, Tesla shareholders will finally answer a $56 billion question hanging over the company: Can CEO Elon Musk keep his record-breaking pay?