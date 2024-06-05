GOP's Convention Website Shows Ho Chi Minh City, Not Host City Milwaukee

The Republican National Committee made a mistake of global proportions on the website for its upcoming convention in Milwaukee.

Earlier today, Boston Globe journalist Sam Brodey went to the convention website and discovered that the background image showed Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, not Wisconsin.

Was on the 2024 GOP convention website and saw it used a background image that... does not look like Milwaukee. Which makes sense because it's actually a photo of Ho Chi Minh City. pic.twitter.com/EoC92NOTcd — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) June 4, 2024

The photo was eventually replaced with one of Milwaukee — but not before other outlets, including Heartland Signal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, noticed the gaffe.

Heartland Signal noted the image of Ho Chi Minh City appeared to be an iStock photo from 2019. An archived version of the GOP convention website shows the Ho Chi Minh City photo was there as far back as February.

Both Brodey and the Journal Sentinel reached out to the Republican National Committee, which is co-chaired by Lara Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, about the mistaken image, but no one immediately responded. HuffPost reached out to the RNC’s account on X, formerly Twitter.

Related...