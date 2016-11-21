GoPro Giving Away Hero5 Black To Karma Owners

It’s been almost two weeks since GoPro issued a recall for its Karma drone due to a number of units experiencing power failure. Luckily, those who return their Karma units will also be getting a free camera on top of the full refund.

The GoPro Karma has been lauded for its very compact design, ease of use and the inclusion of the removable stabilizer grip. The quadcopter is also compatible with the Hero5 Black, Hero5 Session and even the older Hero4 Silver.

When it launched at $799, GoPro was able to sell 2,500 units of the drone. Unfortunately, just 16 days since hitting in the market, GoPro had to issue a worldwide recall. The company said in a press release that a very small number of Karma owners have reported incidents of power failure while being used.

The drone would simply turn off mid-flight, and this could possibly injure or harm bystanders. GoPro says that safety is their top priority and that is why they had to quickly issue the recall. No related injuries or property damage has been reported yet.

Karma owners can directly return their units directly to GoPro or from where they bought their units to get a full refund. Customers in the United States also have an added bonus when they return their drones. GoPro is now offering Karma owners a free Hero5 Black, according to Engadget. Customers will be given the camera after they return the drone and all of its accessories.

This is perhaps GoPro’s way of giving Karma owners an incentive to convince them not to keep their units, as pointed out by Slash Gear. It’s not been announced yet if this offer will also be extended to other regions.

To be clear, GoPro isn’t discontinuing the Karma drone. The company says that it will investigate the power failure issue, and the Karma will go back on sale once the problem has been addressed.

