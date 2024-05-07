GOP waits to see which of 8 candidates will be its nominee in Indiana's 8th District

EVANSVILLE — Vanderburgh County may be the largest among 21 counties in Indiana's 8th congressional district, but the race to succeed Republican Larry Bucshon is not a local election.

It's also not supposed to be a particularly close election in November, according to conventional wisdom. The 8th District is one of the most Republican congressional districts in the nation.

But Tuesday's primary elections are not about November. With polls officially closing in the state at 6 p.m. local time, Republicans and Democrats will play a waiting game to find out who their parties will nominate.

Whoever the GOP puts forward in the Nov. 5 general election will be the prohibitive favorite.

The Cook Political Report's Partisan Voter Index, or "PVI," measures how voters in the nation's 435 House districts cast their ballots in presidential races compared to the country as a whole. A "PVI score" of R+3, for example, means that in recent presidential elections, that district voted three percentage points more Republican than the national average.

The 8th District's PVI score? R+19.

Cook Report analyst Erin Covey was blunt when the Courier & Press asked her in April about Democrats' chances of flipping Bucshon's seat.

"(Then-Republican President Donald) Trump won (the 8th District) by over 30 points in 2020, so there’s really no world in which a Democrat could win the general election here," Covey said. "The (Republican) primary’s going to decide the next congressman."

Nevertheless, four Democrats joined eight Republicans in this year's race, all of them attracted by the lure of an open seat in Congress. Bucshon announced in January that he would not seek re-election to Congress after seven two-year terms.

Looming over today's 8th District primaries is the fact that Indiana doesn't do run-off elections. Winners can grab a victory in crowded races with pluralities of votes. In 2010, when Bucshon was seeking his first term and the 8th District seat was open, he won an eight-candidate GOP primary with 33% of votes. Kristi Risk, one of this year's candidates to succeed Bucshon, got 29%.

The full list of Republican candidates in Tuesday's primary election is:

Jim Case

Jeremy L. Heath

John N. Hostettler

Dominick Kavanaugh

Luke A. Misner

Mark Messmer

Richard Moss

Kristi Risk

Democrats have four candidates:

Erik Hurt

Peter FH Priest II

Edward Upton Sein

Michael Talarzyk

The Courier & Press will update this story as results come in.

