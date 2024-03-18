GOP senator said his legalizing pot bill can make it to finish line

Mar. 18—CONCORD — A key state senator has presented a plan to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults that he says could end almost 20 years of opposition in that chamber and win the backing of Gov. Chris Sununu.

Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said "by my count," more than 13 of 24 senators would support the proposal he submitted to a House Finance Committee working group.

A potential stumbling block is the centerpiece of the Abbas-backed plan — having the state issue 15 franchises for private businesses to sell cannabis. That element is unacceptable to the chief architect of the House's proposal on the issue.

"Once you put in a limited market where the government doesn't decide who can participate, that is the definition of a cartel, and we don't want to create a cartel like OPEC in New Hampshire," said Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry.

Layon instead offered changes to her own bill (HB 1633), which the House initially endorsed, 239-141, last month.

Her changes would create the "hard, 15-store cap" Sununu had called for but these would be "agency stores," with private management under the State Liquor Commission's direct control.

"A very tightly regulated, tightly controlled agency store model — this is our best way to thread that needle and resist the illicit market," Layon said.

Abbas said he viewed agency stores the same way he did a free-market, retail-store bill (HB 639) that the state Senate summarily killed, 14-10, a year ago.

"The agency model is a rebrand to go to a private license. You are just giving a person a license to operate a retail store, that's it," Abbas said.

Later he said, "That's a non-starter for me. I say that with confidence."

State Liquor Commission Chairman Joe Mollica said the franchise model produced a robust retail market in other states in a relatively short period of time.

"We support the franchise model. We feel it's the best way for the state to go about being in business," Mollica said.

"I don't love the cliché, but it is a public and private partnership, the benefit being to those who have the licenses and the jobs they would create," he said. "Vermont created 700 jobs in the first 10 months they opened. Our model would be at least that, if not more."

Franchise fears

Layon and other critics maintain franchises would allow large cannabis companies to move into New Hampshire, undercut the price and put much of their competition out of business.

"We don't want 'mad men,' all of the big chains coming in here and squashing our market like McDonald's. This is to keep us New Hampshire-specific," Layon said.

To spread 15 stores more widely across the state, Layon suggested communities with 30,000 or more should have no more than two outlets and other smaller towns and cities could have one.

She admitted her design, with more state control, would take longer to create a profitable market for New Hampshire taxpayers.

"I agree with the governor's focus on harm reduction rather than profits ... there is no pathway to how I see it becoming quickly profitable," Layon said.

Mollica said he is confident that with a franchise system, New Hampshire could recapture at least "10% to 15% of the $2.6 billion in annual cannabis sales in Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine" by in the first full year of operation here.

To curb abuses, Mollica urged House budget writers to give his agency "oversight" over pricing, which would ensure the product is competitively priced by all franchisees.

"We don't want stores to be over-pricing or price gouging our consumers," Mollica said.

A state-controlled system of cannabis sales is fraught with risk if federal authorities tried to shut down the sale of a product that remains illegal under federal law, said Matt Simon, with Granite Leaf Cannabis, one of three firms that have operated the seven stores in the state that sell marijuana to medically eligible patients.

"It would be very difficult to change course and find an alternative method. It would likely wind up being a boondoggle," said Simon, who also favors the franchise model.

The Abbas plan would impose a 12.5% monthly "agency fee" on cannabis sales, up from a 10% rate in the House-passed bill.

Other changes Sununu wanted that Abbas said were in his plan included banning the sale of edibles that look like candy and outlawing all lobbying and advertising by franchisees. The state liquor agency would be permitted to do limited promotion, including information about the location of stores.

Stores could not be within a mile of a public school in a community with fewer than 50,000 residents and half a mile from a school in a larger city such as Manchester and Nashua, Abbas said.

Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, chairman of the House Finance working group reviewing this bill, said the issue still needs a lot of work.

"I just believe a 15-store limit would be a disaster," Leishman said.

The House subcommittee continues its review at a meeting Wednesday, and the full House must take final action on the bill by April 11.

