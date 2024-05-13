GOP Sen. JD Vance says he will accept results if the election is 'free and fair'

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, a potential vice presidential contender, said Sunday that he would "totally plan" to accept the presidential election results — if the election is "free and fair."

His comments echo those of a slew of possible running mates for former President Donald Trump, who have hedged about whether they would accept the results of the election. Trump himself has repeatedly touted false claims about voter fraud and the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"I totally plan to accept the results of 2024," Vance told CNN anchor Dana Bash, adding that he believes Trump will be victorious.

"If it's a free and fair election, Dana, I think every Republican will enthusiastically accept the results," said Vance, who is considered a possible running mate for Trump. "And again, I think those results will show that Donald Trump has been elected president."

However, he added that people should be able to "pursue" any "problems" with elections.

"If you think there were problems, you have to be willing to pursue those problems and try to prosecute the case," Vance said. "And certainly, if we have a free and fair election, I'll accept the results."

Last Sunday, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., dodged questions about whether he would accept the election results, saying, "At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., voted against certifying the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania, and she did not commit to saying she would certify this year’s election results in a January interview.

President Joe Biden has frequently denounced Trump's election denialism and warned about his allies, whom he describes as "auditioning for vice president."

"You can’t only love your country when you win," he said at a campaign reception Friday in California, a line he frequently uses.

