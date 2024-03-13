GOP says Lujan Grisham wants 'everybody disarmed,' slams gun bills signed into law

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham drew scorn from southeast New Mexico Republicans after she signed a series of bills increasing regulations on firearms at the outset of the 2024 Legislative Session.

House Bill 129 imposed a seven-day waiting period for those looking to buy guns in New Mexico, while Senate Bill 5 banned firearms from polling places throughout the state. Both were amended during the session to give exemptions to those with concealed carry permits and law enforcement.

But they still drew no votes from lawmakers in the deep-red southeast region of the state who said the bills infringed on Constitutional rights and did little to deter crime. And with Lujan Grisham potentially calling a special session this year to pursue further gun and public safety initiatives, Republicans were concerned their constituents’ rights were at risk.

Sen. David Gallegos (R-41) of Eunice said to expect litigation.

He said the GOP was working to bring a case either at the federal or state level against what he called the governor’s effort to “disarm everyone.” Gallegos said a federal case might get more momentum, worried Lujan Grisham and the Democrats that control New Mexico’s judiciary branch could prevent a lawsuit at that level.

“They’re unconstitutional,” Gallegos said of the firearm bills. “I think New Mexico has got to turn the corner. If we don’t get the moderates to start voting with us, we’re going to keep taking people’s rights away.”

He said the seven-day waiting period, which was whittled down from 14 days during negotiations and ended up including exemptions, might be “just the beginning” of a broader effort by Democrats to do away with guns in New Mexico altogether.

“These little bites at the apple. They’ve had a hard time getting anti-gun bills through. This is opening the door,” Gallegos said. "This could open the floodgates.”

New Mexico State Sen. David Gallegos (R-41)

He said rural gun buyers could be especially impacted as they often must drive up to “300 miles,” Gallegos said to buy firearms and would have to make the trip again a week later should HB 129 take effect.

“There are certain areas of the state where it would be critical to have quicker access,” he said.

Democrats look to address rising gun violence throughout state

Lujan Grisham on March 4 signed several public safety bills into law, in response to a recent spate of shootings in the Albuquerque area she said necessitated state action.

On Sept. 8, 2023 Lujan Grisham via an executive order banned open and concealed carry in parts of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. That move was met with instant backlash, lawsuits and was ultimately struck down by a U.S. district court. The issue then became a key topic during this year’s legislative session as the governor and her supporters aimed legislation at firearms and associated violent crime.

HB 129 and SB 5 were joined by Senate Bill 96 that increased the minimum sentence for second-degree murder, the most common murder charge in the state, from 15 to 18 years’ incarceration. Senate Bill 217 required judges to hold some suspects of violent crimes in detention if they are accused of committing a felony while previously out on bond.

In signing the four bills, Lujan Grisham said they would help the state address violent crime and repeat offenders.

“We are losing far too many lives when guns get into the wrong hands and violent criminals are allowed to recommit again and again,” she said in a statement. “This legislation addresses both.”

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham enters the House Chambers to deliver her State of the State speech for the start of the 56th Legislature at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M.

Rep. Andrea Romero (D-46) of Santa Fe said the wait time imposed in HB 129 was a “cooling off period” to prevent impulsive gun purchases and subsequent violence.

“We are taking a commonsense step to save lives and make communities safer across New Mexico,” she said as lead sponsor of the bill. “This 7-day cooling-off period will help prevent impulsive acts of violence and self-harm and give law enforcement the time they need to complete necessary background checks to keep New Mexicans safe."

Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto (D-15) of Albuquerque, who sponsored SB 217 said it was needed to prevent perpetrators from reoffending amid criminal proceedings.

“For too long, career criminals have been able to count on committing crimes and, if caught, being released by the next day,” Ivey-Soto said. "Now, those criminals will be held until each judge that ordered the person not to commit more crimes has a chance to review their conditions of release and decide if they still qualify to be on the streets while awaiting trial.”

GOP argues gun bills fail to address crime in New Mexico

New Mexico Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) of Carlsbad said the state should have instead focused on bills to increase penalties for offenses like drug dealing, and target fentanyl trafficking as use of the drug and resulting fatalities climb throughout the state.

Republicans chided their Democrat colleagues amid the session for failing to support several fentanyl and drug trafficking bills, arguing harsher penalties were needed to discourage drug crimes and prevent deaths.

“These bills are making law-abiding citizens into criminals,” Brown said of the firearm legislation. “We need to be keeping criminals from committing crime, not focusing on law-abiding citizens.”

She worried waiting periods for firearm sales could imperil survivors of domestic violence and would do little to prevent suicides which Brown said was one of the main justifications Democrats presented.

“These women are fearing for their lives, and now they’re told to wait seven days. That’s horrible policy,” Brown said. “Our constitution is very clear about firearm ownership. The governor should know better. It’s patently unconstitutional.”

The gun bills were portrayed by Democrats as efforts to mitigate crime in New Mexico, but Brown charged Democrats failed to take meaningful action by ignoring proposals related to drug trafficking.

The GOP at the end of the session accused Democrats of denying multiple Republican-led bills from fruition that would have address drug use and dealing, opting instead to pass a memorial labeling Oct. 14 to 18 as “Fentanyl Awareness Week.”

Left on the table were House Bill 106 to classify child exposure to fentanyl as a child abuse crime in New Mexico state statutes, along with Senate Bill 102 to add penalties and expand the state’s definition of racketeering to target more enforcement against criminal enterprises like drug dealing operations. Those were both held up in committees of their respective chambers of origin.

SB 83 would have expanded the requirements of the Children Youth and Families Department (CYFD) to conduct family assessments and investigations when plans of care are violated and force families to undergo such CYFD procedures in certain cases. That bill did not receive a hearing.

“Calling this bill a crimefighter, it just isn’t right,” Brown said of the seven-day waiting period. “I was deeply disappointed we didn’t do anything to combat fentanyl. We’ve just got to stop that. We could have done something if the governor and the majority party has been willing to work on it.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t seem to be on their radar.”

Rep. Jim Townsend (R-54) of Artesia said drug trafficking is on the radar of the Republican Party. He said the GOP will attempt to work across the aisle and meet with law enforcement agencies in the interim, ahead of the 60-day 2025 Legislative Session, to address the state’s needs.

“Crime in New Mexico is just out of control. Especially in our flagship city in Albuquerque,” Townsend said. “I think we have to listen to law enforcement. We have to get the sheriffs and police in and see what they need. I doubt either of those firearm bills will make a meaningful difference. It was a waste of time.”

New Mexico Rep. Jim Townsend (R-54)

That’s time that could be running out, Gallegos said, as he argued criminals were coming to New Mexico from neighboring countries like Mexico and were unlikely to follow any new laws imposed by Lujan Grisham and her supporters.

“We have a history with our open border, and if we don’t do anything about it it’s going to get worse,” Gallegos said. "She (Lujan Grisham) is not really interested in protecting New Mexicans. I think it’s part of what they want to get everybody disarmed.”

