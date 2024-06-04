GOP ruling on Daugherty, two others unclear Monday night

EVANSVILLE — Republican voters elected Michael Daugherty, Ken Colbert and Cheryl Batteiger-Smith to party positions on May 7. It was still unclear after 8 p.m. Monday whether Republican officials would remove them.

Daugherty, Colbert and Batteiger-Smith were the subject of complaints by Vanderburgh County GOP Chairman Mike Duckworth, who seeks to censure and remove them from their positions as elected party precinct committee members and — in Daugherty and Colbert's cases — delegates to the state Republican convention.

The hearings of the party's four-member 8th District committee at local party headquarters were not open to the public. The party forbade anyone from recording them.

Protesters wait outside The Foundry on Main during a closed Republican party hearing in Evansville, Ind., Monday, June 3, 2024.

The dramatic highpoint, according to Daugherty: 2023 Republican mayoral nominee Natalie Rascher testified that his Libertarian candidacy for mayor was the primary cause of her defeat at Democrat Stephanie Terry's hands.

Daugherty said Rascher testified that he directed his rhetorical fire mostly at her and was the primary cause of her defeat. Daugherty had been a Republican before running for mayor as a Libertarian. Among his supporters were many Republicans who had backed County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave for mayor before Rascher defeated Musgrave in a GOP primary.

Rascher declined to comment as she left the hearing against Daugherty.

Duckworth had formally accused Daugherty, Colbert and Batteiger-Smith of not being Republicans "in good standing" and of violating Indiana's "two-primaries law," which requires that a candidate's two most recent votes in Indiana primary elections must have been cast in primaries held by the party he or she seeks to represent.

But the three accused Republicans said after their hearings that the offenses they were questioned about concerned criticisms they had leveled at other Republicans and about candidacies for public office they had mounted when other Republicans were running.

In addition to Daugherty's campaign for mayor against Rascher and Terry, Batteiger-Smith ran as an independent against State Rep. Wendy McNamara in 2022. But Duckworth did not challenge her candidacy for a precinct committee slot in February, as he did with other candidates affiliated with conservative GOP factions. The challenge came after she was elected in the party's May 7 primary.

Protesters cheer as Cheryl Batteiger-Smith leaves the closed Republican party hearing at The Foundry on Main during a closed hearing in Evansville, Ind., Monday, June 3, 2024.

Batteiger-Smith said she was also accused of calling the Vanderburgh GOP a "uniparty" — a buzzword among conservatives nationally to describe a Republican Party that they don't think differs significantly from Democrats.

Daugherty, Colbert and Batteiger-Smith said after their hearings the 8th District GOP committee told them it would issue rulings in 24-48 hours, but Duckworth's attorney said rulings could be issued later Monday night.

Dispute started months ago — quietly

Mike Duckworth may not have felt the ground moving beneath his feet during the period January 10 to February 9, when Colbert and a handful of other conservative activists disenchanted with his leadership quietly mounted a sweeping recruitment campaign.

In that state-mandated month-long recruitment window, most engaged local Republicans were gearing up for high-profile contests for the party's gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and House nominations and a battle royale between County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and challenger Amy Canterbury.

But Colbert's group busied themselves recruiting likeminded conservatives for precinct-level elections. They sought candidates for Republican precinct committee (PC) positions held individually in each of Vanderburgh County's 135 precincts.

It's arguably the most important position in the local GOP political organization.

It is "PCs," as they are called, who choose party leaders. PCs also are the ones who choose individuals to complete the terms of elected officeholders who leave early. Current Evansville Mayor Terry and former Mayor Lloyd Winnecke got their starts in local politics by winning precinct caucuses for County Council vacancies.

By party rules, PCs may be appointed by the GOP's chairman when no one in a given precinct stands for election to the position. Those appointees don't have to live in the precincts they represent. But if an eligible candidate who lives in the precinct does run for the job, with or without opposition, the candidate is in if he wins in the primary.

Ken Colbert gives his speech that he will read during the closed hearing set to remove him from the Republican party to the protesters outside The Foundry on Main in Evansville, Ind., Monday, June 3, 2024.

In all, Colbert said, he and Batteiger-Smith and the other conservatives recruited nearly 100 PC candidates throughout Vanderburgh County precincts, with 66 of them winning in the May 7 primary without opposition. Colbert's group claims credit for recruiting a total of 84 precinct committee candidates who were elected in the primary and certified by the Vanderburgh County Election Board on May 15.

That's a substantial majority on a precinct committee that can have no more than 135 members.

The recruitment effort Colbert's forces made in PC races far outpaced recruitment conducted relatively late in the game by Republicans aligned with Duckworth.

By Feb. 28, Duckworth had a counter-move.

During a meeting of the election board that day, he got several conservative candidates for PC slots and state GOP convention delegate positions kicked off the May 7 primary ballot — including some who had been the only ones willing to serve as PCs. His weapon of choice: the two-primaries law.

But Duckworth gave waivers to other candidates for party positions who he supports, even though they also didn't qualify. Some of those had voted in Democratic Party primaries. It's all legal under Indiana law.

Duckworth explained his reasoning at the time.

"All those people that I have challenged? I don't know them," the GOP chief said. "They've never contacted me. They've never been to any of our events.

"I have no idea who these people are — so I don't know if they're friendly Republicans or what they are, because they've not given me the courtesy to give me a call."

But party conservatives saw it as a ham-handed move by Duckworth to exclude those he figured would not support his continuation as GOP chairman.

Notably, at the Feb. 28 election board meeting, Duckworth unsuccessfully challenged Daugherty's candidacy for PC and convention delegate on the grounds that Daugherty's 2023 Libertarian campaign for mayor put him in direct opposition to unsuccessful Republican nominee Rascher. That is openly opposing a Republican nominee in opposition to party rules, Duckworth argued.

Vanderburgh County GOP Chairman Mike Duckworth leaves out the back door of The Foundry on Main after a closed hearing in Evansville, Ind., Monday, June 3, 2024. Duckworth was met with a group of vocal protesters as he got into his car.

But Duckworth did not challenge Batteiger-Smith's candidacy because of her candidacy against McNamara. Nor did he at that time mount any challenge to Colbert's ultimately successful candidacies for PC and convention delegate positions.

After the election board certified the election of the 84 Republican PCs recruited by Colbert and others, Duckworth indicated he still wanted to fight the encroaching tide.

The Courier & Press asked Duckworth after the election board's meeting if he hoped to make an accommodation with the insurgent new conservative precinct committee members.

"Well, we've got some other things we're looking at first before we do that," he replied.

That was a Friday. The following Monday, Duckworth gave his answer by filing his post-election challenges to Daugherty, Colbert and Batteiger-Smith.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: GOP ruling on Daugherty, two others unclear Monday night