GOP Health Insurance Plan Hits Older People Hardest

Helen Bell, a 59-year-old former hospital worker, suffers from several chronic conditions that often land her in the hospital and require frequent doctor visits and expensive medications.

But health issues aren’t her biggest worries these days. It’s whether she can afford the insurance she needs if the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act becomes law.

The House is expected to vote Thursday on the Republican bill, known as the American Health Care Act. It’s unclear whether the Republicans can muster enough votes, despite a flurry of last-minute changes meant to appease conservative and moderate Republicans. If it does pass, it will move to the Senate for approval or changes.

For Bell and many older Americans, the stakes are especially high, for three main reasons:

People 50 to 64 years old who buy health insurance will face much higher costs under the Republican plan, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s recent analysis. That’s because the GOP legislation would dramatically shift how assistance to pay for health insurance is distributed.

The CBO’s analysis predicts rising costs will result in fewer older people being insured. Among people over 50 who don’t yet qualify for Medicare, the uninsured rate would jump to 30 percent by 2026 from about 13 percent today, the CBO says.

People in this age group are also more likely to have serious health problems, compounding the overall negative impact on them.

“We’re getting flooded with calls on our help line from people worried about losing their coverage because they can’t afford it,” says Stacy Sanders, director of federal policy at the nonprofit Medicare Rights Center, which helps older people find affordable healthcare options and transition into Medicare. “For some older people, we don’t see how they’ll be able to pay these kind of prices.”

In some states, older low-income people would face premiums that exceed their annual income, according to an analysis by Cynthia Cox of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy research group.

Consumers Worried About Potential Higher Costs

In a recent nationally representative CR Consumer Voices Survey, 55 percent said they’re not sure they or their loved ones could afford insurance to get quality healthcare.

Senators—some signaling their own concerns about the law—are expected to offer amendments if and when the bill goes to them. For example, they might try to increase the funding for the tax credits that older people receive.

But no tinkering around the bill’s edges is likely to make much of a difference for Bell, who lives near Asheville, N.C.

She says she suffers from Crohn’s disease, arthritis, and fibromyalgia and is unable to work because of the pain and fatigue from her conditions.

When Bell’s husband, an Episcopal minister, now 72, retired from the church two years ago, he went on Medicare. Bell had the option of staying on his employer insurance, but it would have cost nearly $700 a month. So she enrolled in a more affordable ACA health plan.

Bell says her premiums are about $10,000 a year, but because her annual household income is $25,000, she qualifies for tax credits that lower her payment to $1,800 a year, or $150 a month. She also gets additional financial assistance that covers most of her out-of-pocket costs for copays and deductibles.

Under the American Health Care Act, much of that help would go away and premiums would skyrocket. Where she lives in North Carolina, annual premiums would climb to $14,000 by 2020, but she would get a tax credit of only $4,000, leaving her to pay $10,000 a year, according to a tax credit comparison calculator by the Kaiser Family Foundation.



In other words, about three-quarters of Bell’s family income would go toward paying for her healthcare. By the time she qualifies for Medicare in six years, she’d have burned through half of her retirement savings, she estimates.