GOP Rep Tells Black Attorney She May 'Go Missing' For Protesting Confederate Statues

Images of former Georgia state Rep. LaDawn Jones and state Rep. Jason Spencer. (Georgia State House Of Representatives)

Georgia’s Republican state Rep. Jason Spencer told his former colleague on Tuesday that she and others supporting the removal of state-sponsored Confederate monuments and landmarks could “go missing.”

Attorney and former state Democratic Rep. LaDawn Jones, who says she regularly debated with Spencer in person and online, was shocked by the menacing comments she received.

The exchange began on a Facebook post, when Spencer posted a picture of the Jefferson Davis memorial. Jones had criticized his support for Confederate monuments, arguing that the objects shouldn’t be supported by state tax dollars.

View photos (Facebook screen shot) More

The former representative says that tense discussions about race weren’t uncommon between the two and that she appreciated the dialogue. “We educated each other,” the Atlanta-based attorney told HuffPost.

But Spencer’s comments took a disturbing turn, Jones says, especially when he suggested that harm might come to those who attempt to remove or question the monuments in southern Georgia.

“Continue your quixotic journey into South Georgia and it will not be pleasant,” he wrote. “The truth. Not a warning. Those folks won’t put up with it like they do in Atlanta. It best you move on.”

View photos (Facebook) More

“I can guarantee you won’t be met with torches but something a lot more definitive,” he wrote.

“They will go missing in the Okefenokee [swamp],” he continued. “Too many necks they are red around here. Don’t say I didn’t warn you about ’em.”

Jones pointed out sounded like “a threat of physical violence.”

View photos (Facebook) More