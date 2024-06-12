GOP rep: Hunter Biden conviction ‘creates an opening’ for Michelle Obama

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) suggested that Hunter Biden’s conviction in the federal gun charges case could create “an opening” for Michelle Obama to make a bid for the White House.

Ogles responded to the verdict on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday and emphasized the “need to pursue justice” before suggesting President Biden may step back from the race amid his son’s guilty verdict.

“That being said, I think it also creates an opening for Democrats like Michelle Obama in here. The Biden family can say, ‘Hey, we’re going to take care of our house, we’re going to take care of our son,’ and then allow Michelle Obama to come in and run,” he said.

“Because again, Joe Biden can’t win this election, and they know that they are desperate for another candidate,” Ogles added.

The former first lady has made it clear she is not seeking a return to the White House with a presidential bid. Her office said earlier this year she “will not be running for president,” saying Obama “supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

Numerous Republicans have floated the idea that Obama could replace Biden on the ballot come November, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). However, Obama has repeatedly quashed any speculation she would run for president, saying in in 2019 there was “zero chance” of her making a bid.

She also said earlier this year that she was “terrified” of what could happen in the 2024 election.

The president’s son Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony gun charges Tuesday following about a one-week trial. President Biden said in a statement following the verdict that he will accept the outcome in the case.

In his Wednesday appearance on Fox Business, Ogles echoed former President Trump’s campaign’s statement on the conviction. A campaign spokesperson said Hunter Biden’s conviction was “a distraction” from serious allegations of corruption against the Biden family.

Ogles said the guilty verdict was “absolutely” a distraction.

“Look, obviously we always need to pursue justice. With that being said, the Biden crime family is guilty of taking tens of million dollars from foreign countries. That should be the main topic of conversation. That’s what should be prosecuted and adjudicated in court,” he said.

Many Republicans and Trump allies have alleged that President Biden profited off of his son’s business dealings, but there has been no evidence to back up their claims. An impeachment inquiry into the matter has also been stalled in recent months.

The Hill has reached out to President Biden’s campaign for comment.

