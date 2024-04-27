GOP Rep. Bill Posey won't seek re-election

Florida GOP Rep. Bill Posey announced Friday that he won't seek re-election.

In a statement, Posey, who was first elected to Congress in 2008, said, "It has been the greatest honor of Katie’s and my life to represent you in Congress. And, polls suggest that because of you support, I could remain in the job forever, and we were looking forward to another spirited campaign for a final term in office."

He added, "However, earlier this week circumstances beyond my control now require me to suspend my re-election campaign." The statement did not further elaborate on what those circumstances are.

The announcement came shortly after the filing deadline for candidates seeking to replace Posey in the district, which is east of Orlando.

The Republican primary will now feature former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos, who jumped into the race on Friday, Joe Babits of Vero Beach and John Hearton of Satellite Beach.

In the statement announcing his forthcoming retirement, Posey endorsed Haridopolos, saying, "Mike’s conservative values and work ethic are superior and unlike others who have filed to run against me, Mike has never lied to me or tried to undermine efforts to represent our district."

Posey added, "Mike knows our district and has stayed involved at local, state, and federal levels. He is clearly the kind of representative we need in Congress, and I have no doubt he will excel in the job."

In a post on Facebook, Haridopolos thanked Posey and supporters of his new campaign, saying he would “do my best to fill his BIG shoes.”

Posey is now the 23rd GOP member of Congress to announce they'll leave the House at the end of their term, according to the House Press Gallery. That number doesn't include members of Congress who left the House in the middle of their term.

Twenty-five Democrats have also announced that they won't seek re-election.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com