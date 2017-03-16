GOP pushes 'economic terrorism' bills in 18 states to discourage protests

After watching protests erupt around the country against police shootings, tougher immigration laws, and the Trump administration, Arizona state Sen. John Kavanagh reportedly came to a conclusion: “This stuff is all planned” by “ideologues” and “anarchists,” he told the Arizona Capitol Times.

In response, Senator Kavanagh sponsored a bill patterned on the kind of racketeering laws usually reserved for the Mafia: Anyone involved in a protest could be guilty of a felony if things get out of control, “whether or not such person knows [the] identity” of the person actually breaking a law.

Senate Republicans in Arizona voted in favor of Kavanagh’s proposal, joining conservative lawmakers in some 18 states in moving forward tough new bills intended to curb what they see as lawlessness during a new age of demonstrations and street mobilization.

For their part, opponents of those bills don’t see efforts to keep the peace – they see police state tactics. Civil rights activists say such bills violate the First Amendment and have more to do with chilling free expression than law and order, given that several of the proposals could open up peaceful protesters to serious criminal liability.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we are seeing [antiprotest bills] filed at a time when more and more Americans are taking to the streets to practice their constitutional right,” says Mike Meno, an American Civil Liberties Union staffer in Raleigh, N.C.

The new bills come during a time of large-scale protests not seen since the civil rights era, as well as an emerging strategy to use economic pressure, through boycotts or more immediate actions, to force change. At a time of extreme political polarization – when half of Americans say they are “afraid” of the other side – Republican-led statehouses are probing the boundaries of what constitutes constitutionally-protected protest versus what makes a mob.

A strong-arm response to protesters pushing new bounds “isn’t new … but I’ve also never seen anything quite like” this spate of legislation, says Doug McAdam, a Stanford University sociologist and co-author of a forthcoming book “The Origins of Our Fractured Society.” “It’s more evidence that we are really in a different period. The fact is, we haven’t really seen this kind of sustained political tension and popular mobilization since the early 1970s. As we speak, the dynamics of social movements are being transformed or significantly altered.”

The wave of new demonstration-related bills have come in response to pipeline protests in North Dakota, train blockades in Washington State, and interstates crawling to a standstill in places such as Baltimore and Charlotte, N.C. Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers facing stiff opposition to the repeal of Affordable Care Act in their home districts have begged off in-person town halls, citing as did Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) of Texas, “the threat of violence” from outside agitators.

“I think these bills are indicative of the fact that, particularly on the left, you’ve seen the willingness to use protests to impede economic freedom,” says Andrew Taylor, a political scientist at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. Given the corporate boycotts against the so-called “bathroom law” in North Carolina, for example, “there’s a sense that the left is trying to coerce people into doing things by threatening their economic situation, and I think [these bills] are an outgrowth of that.”

'SCARED' OF THE OTHER POLITICAL PARTY

The tension comes as Pew finds that about half of Democrats and half of Republicans are “afraid” of the other side. Among highly politically active Americans, just over 6 in 10 say the other side scares them, a recent Pew survey reports.

Under that mantle of distrust, many of the so-called “economic terrorism” bills are built around a similar idea: That much of the dissent at protests and town halls is not only fake, but paid – intended not to debate but disrupt. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Politifact says there is no evidence that protesters are being paid (just as there wasn’t when Democrats made similar claims about the tea party).

The vast majority of those involved, political scientists say, are everyday Americans invoking their constitutional right to free assembly.