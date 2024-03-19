GOP legislators seeing some bipartisanship, but warn of implications from Minnesota's "extreme legislation"

Mar. 18—WILLMAR — This is a different legislative session than the last one, and that's a good thing in the views of State Senator

, R-Olivia, and State Representative

, R-Willmar.

"It's different than last year. (They're) out of money and that helps us focus on the things that are important, policy," said Baker, as he and Lang spoke on legislative issues for a Willmar Area Lakes Chamber of Commerce breakfast session on Saturday morning.

Both legislators said there is some bipartisanship this year. In large part, it's because the two sides are attempting to "fix" some of the big legislation from last year, from public safety and school resources officers to the Paid Family and Medical Leave act that goes into effect in 2026, they explained.

Baker said he is committed to working on fixes for what he called the $1 billion Paid Family and Medical Leave program. He and Senator Lang believe it will harm Minnesota businesses.

Lang said he is not sure whether it is better, in the long run, to let the act fail on its own try or to try and fix it.

"Do we want to touch the crime scene?" asked Baker. "Small businesses are asking me to work on this," he said to explain his decision to do so.

Both lamented the last legislative session and the spending of the $17 billion surplus and the long-term financial commitments that they believe will create budget deficits in the years ahead. Lang said state spending is now in the range of $14,000 per resident, as compared to roughly $8,000 per resident in California. Baker cited frustrations over the $700 million being spent on a new office building adjacent to the capitol without any legislative action.

"Where do the cuts start," said Baker in reference to what he believes will be future deficit problems. "The $1.3 billion surplus spent into the red in the next biennium is a fancy way to say we dug a hole out in front of us and the economy didn't fill it in," he said of recent budget projections announced by Governor Tim Walz.

Both local legislators believe this year's bonding bill will come in under $1 billion, possibly in the $840 million to $900 million range. A "meat and potatoes" bill, said Lang, who believes that will mean a focus on essential infrastructure issues, such as roads, bridges and maintaining buildings.

He and Baker said they hope the bill will include funding for the wastewater project for the City of Litchfield and First District Milk Producers. The cheese processing facility is "tapped out," handling all of the milk it can, explained Lang. Without support for this project, Minnesota dairy farmers could be shipping milk out of state for processing, he warned.

The two legislators said the costs of last year's legislation are only beginning to be felt or realized by most, but are already showing up in some key areas. There are more school districts in mediation with their instructional staff than at any other time in his 10-year tenure in the legislature, Baker said. While the DFL-controlled legislature boosted educational spending by seven percent, they also added about 25 different mandates that increased school district costs by nine percent, he explained.

On the positive side, Baker said the Minnesota Department of Education has opened up applications for school districts seeking to go to a four-day week. That opportunity has been shut for 10 years despite calls for it by rural legislators.

Baker said he believe there is not the support needed for the medical aid in dying, or what he termed assisted suicide legislation to be approved. He is not sure how the NorthStar bill that would make Minnesota a sanctuary state will do. "Why wouldn't we have our local officials work with federal officials if they are looking for somebody," he said. While the two legislators generally feel there is more bipartisanship this session, they also voiced their frustrations. "I have just never seen more arrogance and more ability to not listen to all sides or both sides," said Baker.

The Willmar legislator also believes that Governor Walz has failed to listen to the roughly 48 percent of the electorate who did not vote for him three years ago.

"I feel like their missions over the last 18 months have been careless, arrogant, sloppy, not writing bills that will get it right," he said of the DFL legislators and governor. It's why this session is working on fixing and repairing things, he added.

"What happened last year in St. Paul (was) extreme legislation, from start to finish," said the local representative.

All of the House of Representative seats are up for election this November. Both Lang and Baker expressed optimism about Republican chances to regain the House.

The morning session with legislators delved into a wide range of issues. The attendees raised questions about the impacts of last year's renewable energy legislation, the moratorium placed on cervid (deer) farms, concerns about taxes and regulations in terms of competitiveness with neighboring states, and public safety and concerns about crime in Minneapolis.

They were joined by Nick Lunneborg, chief of staff for U.S. Representative Michelle Fischbach. Lunneborg said he expects Congress will finish its current work next week before taking up the Farm Bill.