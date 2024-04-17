GOP lawmakers skip vote on clean water funding to head to D.C. fundraiser

When Gov. Tony Evers called a special meeting of the Legislature's budget committee Tuesday to release $140 million for combating forever chemical contamination and preventing rural hospital closures, Republican lawmakers were nowhere to be found.

Some of the absentee GOP lawmakers are instead in Washington, D.C., this week for a "Wisconsin Night" fundraiser hosted by the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

A photograph posted on X by the Committee on House Administration, which is chaired by Rep. Bryan Steil, showed a group of Republican Wisconsin state lawmakers joining members of the state's congressional delegation Wednesday to plant a sugar maple tree on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Finance committee members at the tree planting included Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, a Joint Finance Committee co-chair, and finance committee members Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesen, Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc and Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake.

Today on the Capitol grounds, Chairman @RepBryanSteil and the Wisconsin Congressional delegation joined the Architect of the Capitol in planting the Wisconsin state tree: the sugar maple. pic.twitter.com/3YgRpFy3P2 — House Admin. Committee GOP (@HouseAdmin) April 17, 2024

Others in attendance included Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Petersen, R-Waupaca. One photo said the sugar maple, the official Wisconsin state tree, was dedicated Wednesday "to honor the people of Wisconsin."

An invitation to the Wednesday night fundraiser obtained by the Journal Sentinel lists prices ranging from $1,000 per person to attend, $2,500 to sponsor, and $5,000 to host. It's being held about 850 miles away from the state Capitol at the offices of the BGR Group, a prominent D.C. lobbying firm.

"Gov. Evers called a meeting to release $140 million in already-approved investments to address urgent challenges facing our state, but not one Republican showed up. That's bad enough as it is," his spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said in an email. "But if Republican lawmakers didn’t show up for work because they’re too busy fundraising in Washington D.C. for their re-election campaigns while Wisconsinites need access to critical healthcare services and are waiting to get pollutants out of their water, then that’s even worse."

Cudaback said Wednesday that "we didn't find out about the fundraiser until yesterday."

None of the Republican members of the Joint Finance Committee responded to requests for interviews about their whereabouts Tuesday.

Storm Linjer, a spokeswoman for Born, sent a statement from last week accusing Evers of "playing politics" and arguing that the governor has no authority to call the committee into a special meeting. Republicans have criticized Evers' veto of a GOP-passed bill that would have spelled out uses for the PFAS funds. Evers cited the bill's enforcement restrictions in his veto.

Linjer did not respond to follow-up questions about whether Born was in D.C. on Tuesday, and whether he was planning to attend the Wisconsin Night fundraiser or other fundraising events.

Since there were no Republican members of Joint Finance at the Tuesday morning meeting, there were too few in attendance to convene.

Evers appeared alongside Democratic members of the committee after the Republican majority failed to show up.

The Democratic governor accused the GOP-controlled committee of acting as a fourth branch of power within the state and not as just a part of the Legislature, noting that the funding had already been approved.

"You have an obligation to release (the funding)," Evers said. "And it seems we are wasting time and energy of the people of Wisconsin."

Evers had called for the meeting of the budget committee last week to release funding to address both forever chemicals (PFAS) and the lack of medical resources in the northeastern portion of the state.

Lawrence Andrea, Molly Beck and Laura Schulte of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: GOP lawmakers skip vote on clean water for D.C. fundraiser