GOP lawmakers signal interest in more prison oversight after charges in Waupun deaths

MADISON — Republicans on the state's powerful budget committee signaled interest in legislation to require more oversight of the state's prisons after nine people who worked at Waupun Correctional Institution, including the warden, were charged in connection with two prisoners' deaths.

The Joint Finance Committee co-chairs also blamed Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and his former appointee, then-Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin A. Carr, for deteriorating conditions in the state's prisons.

Evers' administration has said in the past that the governor inherited many problems in the prison system from the prior Republican administration, including a severe staffing shortage and overcrowded, aging facilities, and has tried to remedy those issues.

"I'm not totally surprised that Secretary Carr resigned," Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said Thursday.

"I know in the Senate we had some serious concerns about his leadership in the Department of Corrections," he said. "It starts at the top, and I think we need effective leadership not just in that agency but from the governor's office as well."

Carr stepped down earlier this year, telling reporters that he was retiring. Jared Hoy was appointed as the new secretary last month.

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said state lawmakers are considering drafting a bill to require more oversight of the correctional system.

"But that's more of a long-term discussion," he said at a news conference Thursday before a scheduled committee meeting.

In addition, Born and other Republican lawmakers expressed interest in replacing prisons at Waupun and Green Bay, both of which were first constructed in the 1800s. Born said talks about replacing both facilities had been an ongoing conversation among Republicans but stalled when presented to Evers.

"We should continue those discussions," he said. "We can run safer, more cost-effective prisons if they're more current facilities."

Britt Cudaback, Evers' spokeswoman, was not immediately available to respond Thursday, but she previously provided the governor's perspective on Green Bay.

The governor "has been clear that any plan to close the Green Bay Correctional Institution must be comprehensive and considered holistically based on the needs of Wisconsin’s adult corrections program" and any plans must have "broad, bipartisan support," she said in December.

The troubled state correctional system is expected to remain in the political spotlight after Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt provided details about the deaths of Dean Hoffmann, 60; Tyshun Lemons, 30; Cameron Williams, 24; and Donald Maier, between June 2023 and February 2024.

Maier, 62, died Feb. 22 from probable dehydration and failure to thrive due to malnutrition, one week after prison staff began intermittently shutting off the water to prevent him from flooding his cell.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Seven prison employees, including former warden Randall Hepp, have been charged in the death of Maier. The DOC did not respond to questions Wednesday about Hepp's arrest and departure from the prison's top spot as warden.

Three employees face charges in the death of Williams, who died of a rare stroke. Prisoners housed near Williams told the Journal Sentinel earlier this year that his cries for help were repeatedly ignored. The sheriff said Williams had been dead inside his cell for at least 12 hours before staff went inside to check on him.

No charges were filed in the case of Hoffmann, who died by suicide after prison staff failed to provide his medications regularly, as prescribed, or Lemons, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Internal investigations into the deaths and a federal investigation into smuggling allegations of contraband by staff remain ongoing. The federal investigation began at the request of the DOC, which uncovered prohibited items during a sweep of housing units at Waupun.

On Wednesday, Evers said he had directed the DOC to release a thorough public report detailing their internal investigations into the deaths.

“We have an obligation to make sure that people in our care, officers and staff, and our communities are safe. And the criminal justice system must hold every wrongdoer to account," he said in a news release.

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on Twitter at @SchulteLaura.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin lawmakers consider prison oversight, closures after deaths