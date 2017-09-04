GOP Lawmaker Mocks Trump’s ‘Great Heart’ In Blistering Response To DACA Threat

A Republican lawmaker slammed President Donald Trump over reports that he plans to end protections for certain undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children, aka Dreamers.

A Republican lawmaker slammed President Donald Trump over reports that he plans to end protections for certain undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children, aka Dreamers.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who represents Florida’s 27th district, wrote on Twitter:

After teasing #Dreamers for months with talk of his "great heart," @POTUS slams door on them. Some "heart"... — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017

Ros-Lehtinen, whose district covers a portion of Miami-Dade County, was referring to reports Trump is canceling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, initiated by President Barack Obama.

She called on her fellow lawmakers to step up to protect Dreamers:

If reports of ending #DACA within 6 months are true, #Congress must work immediately to pass law protecting #Dreamers who only know the US — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017

Ros-Lehtinen, the first Cuban-American in Congress, has said she didn’t vote for Trump in last year’s presidential election, and has been a regular critic of the president and his administration.

She voted against the Trump-backed Obamacare repeal, and has slammed his decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

Ros-Lehtinen was first elected to Congress in 1989, and is retiring at the end of her current term.