GOP Lawmaker Gets Mountain Of Mockery After Wild New Biden Conspiracy Theory

A Republican lawmaker on Tuesday took the latest right-wing conspiracy theory about President Joe Biden to a fizzy new level by claiming he would be “jacked up” on soda for this week’s debate against Donald Trump.

“Trump’s team should not underestimate Joe Biden and his team’s ability to, y’know, whether they’re gonna jack him up on Mountain Dew or whatever it is,” Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) said on Fox Business. “Look, the State of the Union this year, he had a lot of energy for about an hour. Or an hour and a half.”

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) speculates Biden could be jacked up on “Mountain Dew” to get through the presidential debate Thursday. pic.twitter.com/bvUo4eTx2l — The Recount (@therecount) June 25, 2024

The Mountain Dew line may have been a reference to the Will Ferrell movie “Talladega Nights.”

However, Trump and his allies ― including multiple Fox News personalities ― have suggested Biden will take something, possibly caffeine, to get “jacked up” for the debate.

Trump has even demanded a drug test before the event.

These claims come after the right has spent years attacking Biden’s cognition, while ignoring growing concerns that Trump’s own brainpower has diminished.

Burlison’s comments fell flat on X as critics took the fizz out of the attack:

It really wasn’t that long ago. I was out of Congress, and I’d go on @MariaBartiromo’s TV show regularly. We’d have normal conversations about policy. She was smart. Serious. And sane. She was the opposite of Hannity. And then Trump happened. Now it feels like a lifetime ago.👇 https://t.co/941RRPvqIt — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 25, 2024

So after claiming "Sleepy Joe" Biden has dementia and putting out numerous AI videos, now Fox News and the GOP claims that the Wizard of Oz is in the White House basement cooking up a special "dosage" of something--which could be Mountain Dew--to "jack him up" on Thursday. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 26, 2024

If drinking Mountain Dew turned its customers into brilliant orators, I think we’d know by now. https://t.co/enjROJiPV2 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 25, 2024

These people are insane. Every accusation is a confession with MAGA extremists. Remember that. https://t.co/51VrYu59e0 — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) June 25, 2024

Mt Dew is an antidote to Dementia? Wow, who knew? — Herr Studt #EverGrateful 🇩🇪 #BoilerUp 🇺🇦 #RDP (@Hoosier47906) June 25, 2024

If drinking caffeine made someone a brilliant and skilled orator, I want my Toastmasters membership money back. Clearly the 7 years I was a member I should have just stuck to caffeine instead of practice and supportive people, right? What a goon. https://t.co/O8aXcb2SUd — Schu (@SquirrelyShoe) June 25, 2024

If Trump was good at debating it wouldn't matter one way or the other. They know he isn't and continue to make excuses as to why Trump will not do well. All of this looks bad for Trump, not Biden. — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) June 25, 2024

So now we should test the president for Mountain Dew? https://t.co/tosX5xNpqU — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) June 26, 2024

These are not serious people. https://t.co/hR8H9cGN3c — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 25, 2024

Yup. Go to any Open Mic Night at a comedy club. You'll find wannabe comedians lined around the block for their chance to get jacked on Mountain Dew. Only the lucky few get their can of Dew, of course. But they're hilarious! Ask Seinfield. He'd be nowhere today without the Dew. https://t.co/k4dQKYMQTv — Rory Flynn (@rorycflynn808) June 25, 2024

It is evident that they do not anticipate the debate to go well for Trump. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) June 25, 2024

I wonder if doctors have considered "jacking up" end-stage dementia patients on Mountain Dew.

Can you imagine what it would mean to those suffering and their families? A miracle drug! https://t.co/GT1ADnYSFg — Shannon Ragland (@JuryReporter) June 25, 2024